It's easy to assume your pet's hair can keep them warm during the winter like the coats in your closet keep you cozy. That's partially true because their furry coats insulate them and protect them from chilly wind. However, there are several factors that can affect their comfort level during the winter. Neglecting to care for your pet properly in cold weather can quickly turn a romp in the snow into a visit to the veterinarian.

