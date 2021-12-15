ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

MAP: Where are Lehigh Valley home prices the highest? See the average in every ZIP code

By John Misinco, The Morning Call
A "For Sale" sign is seen outside a home in Bethlehem. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

The Morning Call is tracking home sale prices in every Lehigh Valley area ZIP code each month. The most recent month data is available for is October 2021.

At the top of the list was the 18942 ZIP code in the Ottsville area of Bucks County, which had an average sale price of $518,572. In Lehigh and Northampton counties, the 18034 ZIP code in Upper Saucon Township was the highest at $418,687.

What was the average price in your area? View the map below. The darker the shade of purple, the higher the price.

