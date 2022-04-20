Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Louisville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Louisville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#29. Perfetto Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 9910 Linn Station Rd, Louisville, KY 40223-3809

Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Donisi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1396 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY 40208-2304

Tripadvisor

#27. Pizza LUPO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1540 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206-6702

Tripadvisor

#26. DiOrio's Pizza and Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 919 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-2046

Tripadvisor

#25. Hometown Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 11804 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243-1415

Tripadvisor

#24. Fat Jimmy's Middletown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 12216 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40243-1417

Tripadvisor

#23. Za's Pizza Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub

- Price: $

- Address: 1573 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40205-1150

Tripadvisor

#22. Old School Ny Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 12907 Factory Ln Suite G, Louisville, KY 40245-5433

Tripadvisor

#21. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4118 Summit Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40241-8104

Tripadvisor

#20. Iroquois Pizza Incorporated

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6614 Manslick Rd, Louisville, KY 40214-1166

Tripadvisor

#19. Derby City Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 Crittenden Dr, Louisville, KY 40217-1816

Tripadvisor

#18. Tony Boombozz Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1448 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1413

Tripadvisor

#17. Danny Mac's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1860 Mellwood Ave Mellwood Art Center, Louisville, KY 40206-1033

Tripadvisor

#16. Spinelli's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 614 Baxter Ave Ste 4, Louisville, KY 40204-1172

Tripadvisor

#15. Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1890 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220-1644

Tripadvisor

#14. BoomBozz Pizza & Taphouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1315 Herr Ln Westport Village, Louisville, KY 40222-4376

Tripadvisor

#13. Luigi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 712 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-2634

Tripadvisor

#12. Chef's Cut Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 9901 La Grange Rd Ste C, Louisville, KY 40223-1126

Tripadvisor

#11. Impellizzeri's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4933 Brownsboro Rd, Louisville, KY 40222-6465

Tripadvisor

#10. Parlour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 West Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Tripadvisor

#9. Bearno's By the Bridge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202-1365

Tripadvisor

#8. The Original Impellizzeri's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1381 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204-1353

Tripadvisor

#7. Hometown Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4041 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40213-1601

Tripadvisor

#6. Coals Artisan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11615 Shelbyville Rd Suite 106, Louisville, KY 40243-1309

Tripadvisor

#5. Wick's Pizza Parlor (Baxter Ave.)

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 975 Baxter Ave, Louisville, KY 40204-2046

Tripadvisor

#4. The Post

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1045 Goss Ave, Louisville, KY 40217-1235

Tripadvisor

#3. Sicilian Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 631 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202-2403

Tripadvisor

#2. Garage Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 700 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202-1008

Tripadvisor

#1. Coals Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3730 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40207-2582

