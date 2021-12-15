Who won season 21 of 'The Voice'? See the winner and the best performances

Season 21 of The Voice is in the books. As always, if you’re still catching up on the show there’s spoilers ahead. Stop reading right here and hit play on our fantastic Pop Now Exclusive Station below to hear today’s hits.

With that out of the way… Congratulations, we made it!

The season 21 finale of The Voice was one for the ages as a group won for the first time in the history of the show. The sibling trio of Girl Named Tom , from Team Kelly Clarkson , won season 21 as they beat out stiff competition from the rest of the contestants.

In the finale, Caleb , Joshua , and Bekah Liechty of Girl Named Tom beat out their fellow Team Clarkson contestant Hailey Mia . They also topped Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake Shelton , and Jershika Maple from Team John Legend . As you may recall, Ariana Grande was shut out of the finale as her last contestants were eliminated in the semifinals .

"We weren't sure reality TV was for us," Caleb Liechty told ET after Girl Named Tom’s big win. "But we fell in love with it when we got here. And we really were like, 'OK, we wanna win this thing.'"

"We're speechless," he added. "It's been amazing, the outpouring of love from the fans. That's something we're gonna take with us forever."

The finale also saw numerous performances from superstar musicians and several of the show’s alumni.

Kicking things off was a joint performance from Coldplay and BTS as they performed their hit collab “My Universe.” Unfortunately, the K-Pop superstars weren’t able to appear in person, they still delivered a stunning performance via hologram.

Walker Hayes then stepped on stage to perform perhaps the most infectious song of 2021, “Fancy Like.” Sing 2 co-stars Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly got in the holiday spirit with a gorgeous rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” as they were joined by The Voice ’s Top 13 artists.

Season 21 Mega Mentor Ed Sheeran delivered an epic "live looped" performance of his hit, “Shivers.” Elsewhere in the finale, we saw joint performances from John Legend and Carrie Underwood , Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi , as well as solo affairs from Jennifer Lopez , and former Voice coach Alicia Keys .

