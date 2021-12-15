Watch Carrie Underwood and John Legend cover Blake Shelton's first number 1 hit, 'Austin'

Ahead of her appearance on The Voice finale Tuesday night, Carrie Underwood sat down with John Legend to poke some fun at fellow judge, Blake Shelton by covering his mega-hit, “Austin.”

Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy

Underwood and Legend’s performance was part of Legend’s Trailer Talk series, a bit that came to life from downtime between tapings for the show which features Legend playing sing-along versions of popular songs. This time, Legend was joined by what he described as a “very, very, very, very special guest.”

As expected, Carrie and John absolutely slayed the vocal performance, prompting a response from Shelton.

“Damn, y’all,” Shelton commented, clearly in awe of the performance.

Carrie and John also slayed during the live finale as they took the candle-lit stage for a performance of their Christmas song, “Hallelujah,” from Underwood's 2020 album, My Gift .

Other stars who took the stage during the two-hour finale included Alicia Keys , Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi , Coldplay , Ed Sheeran , Jennifer Lopez , Tori Kelly with Keke Palmer and Walker Hayes .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign up and follow Audacy

Faceboo k | Twitte r | Instagram