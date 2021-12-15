ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Carrie Underwood and John Legend cover Blake Shelton's first number 1 hit, 'Austin'

By Monica Rivera
 3 days ago

Ahead of her appearance on The Voice finale Tuesday night, Carrie Underwood sat down with John Legend to poke some fun at fellow judge, Blake Shelton by covering his mega-hit, “Austin.”

Underwood and Legend’s performance was part of Legend’s Trailer Talk series, a bit that came to life from downtime between tapings for the show which features Legend playing sing-along versions of popular songs. This time, Legend was joined by what he described as a “very, very, very, very special guest.”

As expected, Carrie and John absolutely slayed the vocal performance, prompting a response from Shelton.

“Damn, y’all,” Shelton commented, clearly in awe of the performance.

Carrie and John also slayed during the live finale as they took the candle-lit stage for a performance of their Christmas song, “Hallelujah,” from Underwood's 2020 album, My Gift .

Other stars who took the stage during the two-hour finale included Alicia Keys , Ariana Grande with Kid Cudi , Coldplay , Ed Sheeran , Jennifer Lopez , Tori Kelly with Keke Palmer and Walker Hayes .

