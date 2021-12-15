ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Keshet Studios: Breaking Down the Ambitious Slate Being Built at Keshet International’s U.S.-Based Production Arm

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erc0t_0dNWPZQF00

Since launching in 2015, Keshet Studios , the U.S. division of Keshet International (KI), has proved a model worth copying for international content producers looking to make it big in Hollywood. The company now develops and produces content for all the biggest broadcasters and streamers in several languages for both U.S. and international audiences. Led by president Peter Traugott, the outfit leans on KI’s existing international catalog while also acquiring third party IP and developing new originals. Below, 10 Keshet Studio titles currently in development or production.

La Brea ” Ordered by NBC at the beginning of 2021, this original series was created by David Applebaum (“The Mentalist”) and Keshet Studios, which co-produces alongside Universal Television . Already picked up for a second season, it was this fall’s top-rated series among audiences 18-49 in the U.S., with more than 47 million viewers tuning in to the L.A.-based disaster thriller.

The Missing ” Another straight-to-series commission by NBC, this time for its Peacock streaming platform, this NYPD cop drama is adapted for U.S. TV by David E. Kelly who also executive produces. The U.S. adaptation will be based on Dror A. Mishani’s “The Missing File,” the first from a popular set of five novels by the author and is currently casting.

Precious Cargo ” (Previously known as “After School Special”) Loosely based on real-life experiences of creator Aiyana White (“Lucifer,” “La Brea”), who grew up as a low-income high school student working as a part-time nanny, this series is currently in paid development for Peacock. White will co-showrun with Ildy Modrovich, whom she met working on “Lucifer.”

The Stuntwoman ” Another project currently in development, this limited series was created by Israeli writer-producer Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman, an actor, producer and Nattiv’s wife. The two are preparing the true story of Julie Ann Johnson, Hollywood’s leading female stuntwoman in the ‘70s whose hard-earned legacy still resonates in the industry half a century later. Nattiv will direct.

Ties that Bind ” Based on Seven Studios’ popular Australian series “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business,” this U.S. adaptation is written by Dierdre Shaw (“Bluff City Law”). Billed as an elevated soapy thriller, the series turns on a trio of women who make a promise to one another which proves more dangerous than they could have imagined.

Dark Horse ” Based on Blackfella Films’ strong-selling political thriller “Total Control,” a Toronto Film Festival player which won the Diversify TV Excellence Award at Mipcom 2020. Keshet’s update is being written by William Jehu Garroutte, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation who recently worked on ABC’s “Stumpton,” who executive produces alongside showrunner Jessica Goldberg, KS’ president Peter Traugott, Avi Nir from Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman at Keshet International, Darren Dale and Miranda Dear at Blackfella Films and original series co-creator Rachel Griffiths.

Echo 3 ” Currently shooting in Colombia, “Echo 3” is an English-Spanish bilingual proposition commissioned by Apple TV Plus, which adapts Keshet Broadcasting’s original series “When Heroes Fly,” a Canneseries winner created by Omri Givon. Two-time Oscar-winning writer-producer Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker”) created the Keshet Studios adaptation, and will executive produce and showrun.

Rise and Kill First ” Ordered by HBO, this limited series is based on Ronen Bergman’s eponymous best-selling book about the secret history of targeted assassinations in Israel. Written and directed by Yuval Adler (“The Operative”), it turns on a joint operation of the CIA and Mossad to assassinate Hezbollah co-founder Imad Mughniyeh.

All the Rivers ” One from Keshet’s feature film project pipeline, this film adapts the controversial 2014 novel of the same name, banned from school reading lists by the Israeli government for its depiction of an Israeli-Palestinian romance. Actor-producer Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) and her husband Jaron Varsano are co-producing under their Pilot Wave label.

Sylvia and the President ” Keshet Studios is teaming with White Lodge Productions in association with Such Much Films on the development and production of writer/director Ben Lewin’s (“The Sessions”) upcoming feature. The film is the true story of disability-rights pioneer Sylvia Flexer who, at age 21, led a legendary sit-it protest at the White House before meeting Roosevelt, who was hiding his own struggles with polio at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Halts Production Until the New Year Due to a COVID-19 Case on Set

Production on CBS’ new hit comedy “Ghosts” has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. The show, which shoots in Montreal, had been in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced the premature shutdown, according to sources. Insiders confirm the shutdown, and tell Variety that production will now resume in January, after the holidays, in order to wrap the finale. CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. The shutdown comes as the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has started to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jordan Goudreau’s Failed Coup in Venezuela Inspires Film From Exile Content Studio, AP Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

In 2020, Jordan Goudreau, a former U.S. Army special forces medic who won three Bronze Stars for bravery in combat, partnered with a rebellious former Venezuelan military officer accused by the U.S. of being a drug kingpin to organize an insurrection to topple President Nicolas Maduro. That failed overthrow will be the basis for a new feature film, “The Coup,” that is being developed by Exile Content Studio and The Associated Press’ AP Productions. The movie will draw on a series of articles by AP correspondent Joshua Goodman as it seeks to understand the big personalities behind the geopolitical gambit. As...
MOVIES
Variety

Universal’s ’47 Ronin’ Gets a Facelift With Female-Skewing ‘Blade’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Production wraps this week in Hungary on “Blade of the 47 Ronin,” a sequel to Universal’s 2013 Japanese-themed action classic “47 Ronin.” The new movie represents a substantial revamp that emphasizes Asian fantasy heroes and female characters and addresses some of the cultural criticisms of the previous Keanu Reeves-starring picture. The action is moved forward by some 300 years to present-day Budapest, which is intended as a metaphor for East-West confluence, and where a meeting of the five Samurai clans is taking place. In addition to the male clan leaders, the meeting is also attended by three Onna Bugeisha (literally ‘Women...
MOVIES
Variety

Versa Studios Launches With New London Production Site Hosting Simon Cowell’s ‘Walk the Line’

A new film and TV studio business, Versa Studios, has launched in the U.K. with the opening of a new production facility — and the first clients have already walked through the doors. Versa London boasts a 10,000 square-foot studio with an additional 20,000 square feet of space for production galleries, dressing rooms, green rooms and production offices. The studio opened its doors in November to its first productions, including upcoming Simon Cowell-devised show “Walk the Line,” a co-production between Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios). As well as the convenient location in West London, which has links to both...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gal Gadot
IndieWire

Sundance 2022 Deals: The Complete List of Festival Purchases So Far

When the Sundance Film Festival kicks off in January, around a fifth of the 82 features in its lineup will already have distribution. Amazon boarded the Regina Hall occult drama “Master” all the way back in 2019, announced it had teamed with Temple Hill for “Emergency” in April, and is listed by Sundance as the distributor for Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi” doc. Netflix has two films, the three-part “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” and Rory Kennedy’s “Downfall: The Case Against Boeing.” Several theatrical distributors are arriving at the festival with titles as well: Neon, IFC Films, and A24 each have two...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AMC Networks President of Marketing Linda Schupack to Exit at Year’s End (Exclusive)

Linda Schupack, the president of marketing for AMC Networks, will leave the company at the end of the year, she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “20-plus years is a significant amount of time in this industry, in the media and entertainment business, and the timing just felt right,” Schupack says. “I felt so lucky, so privileged really to have participated in the evolution of AMC Networks from when I started in 2001 and it was a series of movie-based programming services, and to have help shaped the evolution of these services into really groundbreaking entertainment brands that helped shape popular culture.” The marketing...
BUSINESS
Variety

Ahead of ‘Love & Death’ Debut, Texas Monthly Enters Three-Year Development Pact With HBO and HBO Max

Texas Monthly has entered a three-year, first-look development pact with HBO and HBO Max ahead of the debut of the limited series “Love & Death,” inspired by the Texas Monthly Press book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs” and articles from Texas Monthly by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom (“Love and Death in Silicon Prairie”). Under the deal, Texas Monthly will develop new projects with the WarnerMedia premium cabler and streamer. Since its first issue in Feb. 1973, Texas Monthly has chronicled the politics and personalities (and barbecues and honky-tonks) of the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

As Channel 4 Comes Out Fighting Amid Sales Talk, Content Boss Ian Katz Details a Hectic, Historic Year (EXCLUSIVE)

It doesn’t get more ironic than the hand that’s been dealt the U.K.’s Channel 4. The publicly owned broadcaster set up by then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — and known overseas as the creative incubator of shows like “Derry Girls” and “It’s a Sin” — is facing a potential sale by Boris Johnson’s government at the exact moment it delivers the highest content budget in its 39-year history and eyes a record-breaking £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in revenues for 2021. Ian Katz, chief content officer, tells Variety that £700 million is ear-marked for new shows in 2022 — a cash infusion that will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Brea#Keshet Studios#Keshet International#Ki#Nbc#Universal Television#L A Based#Nypd#Israeli
Variety

Janice Min Loses First Hire at Ankler Newsletter to Rolling Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

Janice Min’s first hire in her new role as editor in chief of the Ankler newsletter will not be joining the Hollywood news startup and is headed to Rolling Stone, Variety has learned. Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Min — the editor who led the Hollywood Reporter into revived visibility but big financial losses as a glossy magazine — is moving to The Ankler, a Substack newsletter launched in 2017 by entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield. She will be a co-owner and also serve as CEO of the newly formed Ankler Media. Min told the New York Times and...
BUSINESS
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Offer’ EP Nikki Toscano Seals Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios

It was an “Offer” that writer/producer Nikki Toscano couldn’t refuse. Toscano has sealed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios, where she’ll develop premium TV series for the studio across all platforms. Toscano is currently showrunner and executive producer on Paramount Plus’ “The Offer,” a limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” The show, from Paramount Television Studios, premieres next year. “Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV Studios and Paramount Plus original scripted series. “Her contribution to ‘The Offer’ as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable. We look...
TV SERIES
Variety

Reach TV Partners With Group Black to Produce and Distribute Original Series By Black Creators

ReachTV has sealed a partnership with Group Black to create “Group Black Originals,” which will support Black creators and content via airing on screens across the country in airports and hotels. Through the deal, both sides will collaborate on multiple original series to be distributed across ReachTV’s linear network of more than 2,500 owned screens in airports and over 1 million hotel rooms nationwide. ReachTV commits 17 million guaranteed viewers per month, and promises “a new ecosystem for Black creators to produce original content while receiving equitable pay, and access to funding and distribution opportunities that have long eluded them,” the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Connecticut Post

Keshet Studios’ Asher Landay and Heather Brewster Outline the Company’s Production Pipeline Heading into 2022

Keshet International (KI) launched its U.S.-based production arm Keshet Studios (KS) in 2015 with the idea of building a small, independent-style studio that could develop and produce original content for the U.S. and global marketplaces by supporting diverse voices, stories and talent. Since then, the label has generated content for the biggest streamers and networks in the U.S. and abroad and has entered into a lucrative first-look partnership with Universal Television which was renewed in February of this year.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters? West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every...
MOVIES
Variety

TV Auteurs From ‘Hacks,’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ and More Discuss What Sets Shows Apart in the Streaming Age

Amid a TV landscape widened by streaming and ripe with complex storylines, it’s difficult for an individual show to stand out. During the TV Auteurs panel at Variety‘s FYC Fest, co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton was joined by Paul W. Downs from “Hacks,” John Hoffman from “Only Murders in the Building,” Sterlin Harjo from “Reservation Dogs,” Barry Jenkins from “The Underground Railroad” and Rafael Casal from “Blindspotting” to discuss what it takes to make it in today’s television world.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Benicio Del Toro Teams With Exile Content Studio For Slate Of Latinx Projects

EXCLUSIVE: Sicario and Traffic star Benicio Del Toro is teaming up with L.A.-based Exile Content Studio to develop a slate of scripted and unscripted TV projects from emerging creatives. The partnership will look to support talent from Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market who are working on Spanish- and English-language projects. Traffic Oscar winner Del Toro, who was Emmy-nominated for Showtime series Escape At Dannemora, is joining the creative advisory board of the company, which is led by Wharton professor Adam Grant. The deal marks the actor-producer’s first such agreement with a production company. “I’m excited to bring life to these underrepresented voices and stories...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

ViacomCBS, Wattpad Webtoon Studios Team for Paramount Plus Series Slate

ViacomCBS International Studios and Wattpad Webtoon Studios revealed a global partnership to source emerging content and creative talent from around the world to develop a slate of original series based on hit Wattpad and Webtoon stories. Wattpad Webtoon Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios’ production arm, Vis, will coproduce content for...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hulu Promotes Kelci Parker to VP Comedy Originals, Hires Overbrook’s Dougie Cash as VP Drama

Hulu elevated Kelci Parker to VP of comedy on the streamer’s originals team and announced the hiring of Dougie Cash, formerly a development exec at Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, as VP of drama. Both are newly created roles. Kelci, who joined Hulu in July 2020 and previously served as executive director of comedy, continues to report to Billy Rosenberg, head of comedy, Hulu Originals. Cash will report to Sasha Silver, head of Drama, Hulu Originals. “As we continue to evolve and expand the Hulu Originals team, we could not be more excited by the depth of talent and passion that both Kelci...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Tyler Perry Studios Taps Angi Bones as President of Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyler Perry Studios has named veteran producer Angi Bones as president of original programming. The newly created role expands Bones’ relationship with Tyler Perry Studios, where she will work on the fourth seasons of BET’s “The Oval” and “Sistas,” plus its newly announced spin-off “Zatima,” and the third seasons of BET Plus’ “Bruh” and Nickelodeon’s “Young Dylan.” Bones will report to Tyler Perry Studios COO Robert A. Boyd II. “I’m grateful to have Angi on board at TPS as we continue to build on an always growing and expansive slate of both films and television,” Perry told Variety, announcing Bones’ assignment. “I’ve known...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy