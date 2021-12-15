ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dakota Johnson speaks out over ‘lime-gate’ and reveals she doesn’t ‘really care’ about the fruit

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BubL_0dNWPSFA00

Dakota Johnson has further clarified “lime-gate”, the fact that she confessed to being allergic to limes after claiming to "love" the fruit during a tour of her home for Architectural Digest in March 2020.

During the tour, Johnson discusses how she designed her kitchen, which features two bowls of limes on the counter.

Pointing to the bowls, the 32-year-old actor said: “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

However, earlier this year, Johnson appeared on Jimmy Fallon and revealed that, not only does she not like limes, but she can’t actually eat them.

“I’m actually allergic to limes. I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon ... limes make my tongue itch,” she said at the time .

Now, the actor has appeared on Jimmy Fallon once again and further clarified lime-gate.

When Fallon jokingly asked her how she dealt with the “fallout” from the world knowing she doesn’t like limes, she laughed and said: “Well, it’s been really hard Jimmy.”

Johnson added that she doesn’t “really care” about limes and said that they were placed on her kitchen bench without her knowledge.

“[ Architectural Digest ] have someone that comes in and makes your house look amazing,” she explained. “So they put this big bowl of limes, which I saw while we were filming, which I thought was funny so I talked about it, because who has a bowl of only limes? Apparently me.”

Johnson said she did an allergy test a few weeks later and it turned out that she is allergic to limes. “But I never knew because usually, when I have them, they’re in tequila,” she added.

When Fallon asked if there was anything else she was allergic to, she said soy and edamame beans.

Johnson, who moved in with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin earlier this year, said she’s having some of her family come to their house for Christmas.

When Fallon asked what her plans were for Christmas Day, she said: “I haven’t really thought about it, it’s fast approaching isn’t it?

“I feel like it’s better and more relaxing for everybody if they just fend for themselves.”

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Dakota Johnson Sets the Record Straight on "Lime-Gate"

Watch: Gwyneth Paltrow Bonds With Dakota Johnson at Gucci Fashion Show. Dakota Johnson is anything but bitter about a particular green fruit that recently made an unexpected splash in her life. If you're wondering just what we're referring to, allow us to set the scene: In March 2020, the Fifty...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Tequila
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Chris Martin
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry Embarrassed By Meghan’s Prank On ‘Ellen Show’ But Doesn’t Know How To Stop Her

Prince Harry is allegedly embarrassed by what his wife, Meghan Markle did when she appeared in the Ellen Show. In its Dec. 29 issue, Woman’s Day claimed that Prince Harry didn’t want Markle to do, but he didn’t also know how to stop her. After all, the Duchess of Sussex thought that it would be beneficial for her to show the public her cheeky and funny side. Unfortunately, her attempts backfired because more people became enraged with her.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Lime#Christmas#Architectural Digest#Coldplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DesignerzCentral

Latest George Clooney Rumor Says He’s Having A Third Baby With Amal

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney expecting a baby? One report says the two are getting ready for baby number three. Gossip Cop investigates. Just about every detail in this story is radically off. The Clooneys never had a rough patch in the first place. Contrary to many, many tabloid stories, George and Amal are happily together. George has always spoken very highly of Amal, so they’re doing great.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Ben Affleck allegedly furious, shocked over ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s engagement

Ben Affleck was allegedly shocked and furious after learning that his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, was already engaged, a report says. Ben Affleck has reignited his romance with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. They have been packing on the PDA in multiple outings. However, an outlet claimed he wasn’t happy after learning about Jennifer Garner’s rumored engagement.
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

385K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy