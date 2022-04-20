MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#30. Baby Doll Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2835 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97214-3048

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Brick House Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 6744 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Jerk

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5028 North East 42nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97218-1504

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. DeNicola's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3520 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202-1878

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Atlas Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3570 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1562

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Pyro Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1204 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-3614

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Schmizza Pub & Grub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $

- Address: 415 SW Montgomery St, Portland, OR 97201-5518

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Pizza Schmizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 512 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR 97204-1205

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Tastebud

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7783 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland, OR 97219-2476

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Pizzeria Otto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6708 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213-5252

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Double Mountain Brewery & Taproom

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4336 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206-6270

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Pizzicato Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Fino - Bistro Bar Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217-6623

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Please Louise

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1505 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209-1782

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Piattino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1140 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209-2915

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Sizzle Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 926 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209-3124

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Straight From New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3330 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214-4245

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Pizzacato Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6042 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97206-1346

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mississippi Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3552 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1155

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Lucca

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3449 NE 24th Ave, Portland, OR 97212-2445

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Flying Pie Pizzeria.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7804 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97215-2340

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Dove Vivi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2727 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232-2401

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. The Crown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 410 SW Broadway Imperial, Portland, OR 97205-3535

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Firehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 711 NE Dekum St, Portland, OR 97211-3627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Lovely's Fifty Fifty

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4039 N Mississippi Ave Suite 101, Portland, OR 97227-1476

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Cibo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3539 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202-1543

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Old Town Pizza & Brewing

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 NW Davis St, Portland, OR 97209-3923

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Ken's Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Apizza Scholls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97215-3249

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Nostrana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (474 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1401 SE Morrison St Ste. 101, Portland, OR 97214-2777

- Read more on Tripadvisor

