There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#20. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766
#19. Cassano's Pizza King
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1680 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-5038
#18. Marion's Piazza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 50 E Stroop Rd Town & Country Plaza, Dayton, OH 45429-2419
#17. Milano's Pizza and Subs
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1834 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2460
#16. Cousin Vinny's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 834 Watertower Ln, Dayton, OH 45449-2413
#15. Cousin Vinny's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3854 Kemp Rd Ste A, Dayton, OH 45431-3826
#14. Cassano's Pizza King
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812
#13. LaRosa's Pizza Centerville
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
#12. Centerville Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 9470 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458-3847
#11. Dayton's Original Pizza Factory
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405
#10. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845
#9. Godfather's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4628 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-6076
#8. South Park Tavern
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409
#7. Oregon Express
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 336 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2910
#6. Marion’s Piazza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657
#5. Flying Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206
#4. Joe's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327
#3. Troni's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419
#2. Dewey's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840
#1. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119
