Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#20. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 126 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1766

#19. Cassano's Pizza King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1680 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-5038

#18. Marion's Piazza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 50 E Stroop Rd Town & Country Plaza, Dayton, OH 45429-2419

#17. Milano's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1834 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2460

#16. Cousin Vinny's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 834 Watertower Ln, Dayton, OH 45449-2413

#15. Cousin Vinny's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3854 Kemp Rd Ste A, Dayton, OH 45431-3826

#14. Cassano's Pizza King

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812

#13. LaRosa's Pizza Centerville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#12. Centerville Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 9470 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458-3847

#11. Dayton's Original Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405

#10. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845

#9. Godfather's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4628 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-6076

#8. South Park Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409

#7. Oregon Express

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 336 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2910

#6. Marion’s Piazza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657

#5. Flying Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

#4. Joe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

#3. Troni's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419

#2. Dewey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

#1. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (373 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

