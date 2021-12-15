LQP Has E-Learning Day Due to Possible Threat

QUARRYVILLE – Students at Lancaster County’s Solanco High School had a remote learning day today after an online threat posted on Snapchat. Last evening, administrators were contacted about the threat and an investigation conducted involving State Police, the School Resource Officer, and members of the school’s Threat Assessment Team. A decision was made to have a remote learning day and families and students were contacted via their website post, Facebook, Instagram, a phone call to high school families, and an email to students. The threat was eventually determined to be not credible. Solanco expressed thanks to students, parents, law enforcement, teachers, and staff for their support in keeping everyone safe.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO