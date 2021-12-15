ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

LQP Has E-Learning Day Due to Possible Threat

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 3 days ago

Lac qui Parle Valley Schools hosted an e-learning day on Tuesday due to a possible threat, according to a...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Public Schools closes due to possible safety threat

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Public Schools is closed after a possible safety threat. According to Superintendent Pat Little, the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office received a report that a gun had been stolen from a home in the school's district. The sheriff's office and the Boyne City Police...
BOYNE CITY, MI
Niles Daily Star

Edwardsburg Public Schools closes Friday due to threat

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg Public Schools will be closed today due to a social media threat that was forwarded to the administration Thursday night, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll. Knoll said law enforcement was immediately notified, but due to the timing, the threat was unable to be fully investigated prior...
EDWARDSBURG, MI
FOX59

North Central High School operating on e-learning day due to power issue

MSD of Washington Township announced an e-learning day Thursday for students at North Central High School. According to a Facebook post, the building is “partially without power due to a mechanical issue caused yesterday during construction work.” The post went on to say that contractors will be at the school working to restore power. Students […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Learning#Lqp
9&10 News

More Schools Closed On Thursday Due To Threats

On Thursday morning, Thunder Bay Junior High School and Alpena High School announced they would be closed due to threats. Alpena Public Schools and Michigan State Police are investigating two separate verbal threats directed at the junior high and high school. Students from Marion Junior-Senior High School were sent home...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven schools closed Monday due to threat

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Monday due to "potential threats of violence." The closure was announced shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, and includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals. "We are working with your local law enforcement agencies as they investigate each report," Superintendent Andy Ingall...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Lockport Union-Sun

District shifts to remote learning in response to online threats

The Lockport High School building was again closed – the third time in the last three weeks – by threats on social media. The student body was directed to go into remote leaning where instruction centers around Google Meets. In this instance, only one of the high schools was shut...
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mix 94.7 KMCH

School Districts Learning of Nationwide Threat for Friday

School districts across the nation are learning of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media platforms. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, December 17th as “American School Shooting Day.” The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.
EDUCATION
orangeobserver.com

OCPS alerts parents to possible threat in local schools

The Orange County Public School district has alerted parents to possible threats circulating in local schools. On Thursday, Dec. 16, Horizon West Middle School Principal Michelle Thomas sent out an alert informing parents that the school had been made aware of a social media message circulating amongst students that contains a possible threat.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Public Schools will have a flexible learning day Dec. 10 due to potential heavy snow

Superintendent Karsten Anderson wrote to parents Thursday night:. Due to potential heavy snow in the afternoon, Red Wing Public Schools will implement a flexible learning day on Friday, Dec. 10. Students do not report to the school building but will complete learning activities as outlined on the school’s website and the email sent to families earlier this week.
RED WING, MN
wdac.com

Threat Results In Remote Learning Day At Local High School

QUARRYVILLE – Students at Lancaster County’s Solanco High School had a remote learning day today after an online threat posted on Snapchat. Last evening, administrators were contacted about the threat and an investigation conducted involving State Police, the School Resource Officer, and members of the school’s Threat Assessment Team. A decision was made to have a remote learning day and families and students were contacted via their website post, Facebook, Instagram, a phone call to high school families, and an email to students. The threat was eventually determined to be not credible. Solanco expressed thanks to students, parents, law enforcement, teachers, and staff for their support in keeping everyone safe.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Coronavirus guidance for schools tweaked ahead of pupils’ return

Coronavirus guidance for schools will be slightly updated for when pupils return in the new year, with an increased focus on ventilation and keeping different groups of children apart.The government is advising schools to group pupils in an attempt to minimise contact and the potential spread of the virus and discourages large group gatherings such as assemblies.However, the updated grouping guidance will not be applicable for pupils on transport to and from school because of “significant operational difficulties”.Existing measures such as face coverings, physical distancing for teachers and testing will be retained, but the guidance aims to reduce the “blanket...
EDUCATION
kmrskkok.com

Changes in Hancock School Calendar

The Hancock School District has made a few calendar date and time changes for the Hancock Public School. There will be a time change for Wednesday, December 22, with an Early Dismissal for the Elementary at 12:10 p.m., and the High School at 12:20 p.m. Buses will leave at 12:25 p.m. There will also be a make up snow day date change. The Teacher In-Service scheduled for Monday, January 17th will now be a student school day.
HANCOCK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy