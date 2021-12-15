ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You’ll Never Guess What the Most Instagrammed Sneaker Is

By Nikara Johns
Footwear News
 3 days ago
It’s no surprise sneakers are often popping up on your Instagram feed. Sneakerheads wait hours in line for the most coveted pairs, after all. But what style dominates social media most?

According to eBay, Adidas Superstars are the most Instagrammed sneakers on the platform with more than 4 million posts.

For this research, eBay created a seed list of the most iconic sneakers, which was then analyzed via a variety of different metrics. For the most popular style on Instagram, the hashtags with matching terms and the highest volume was taken into account.

Following the Adidas Superstar was the Nike Air Force 1 with nearly 3 million posts.

Then came Adidas Ultra Boosts with 2.8 million posts, followed by Air Jordan 1s with 2 million.

And rounding out the list of the top five most popular sneakers on Instagram is the Adidas Stan Smith, with 1.8 million.

As for TikTok, eBay found that through viewership and hashtags, Nike’s Air Force 1 dominates the platform. Per eBay’s research, the style has 331,400,000 views on TikTok. Coming in second is the Air Jordan 1 at 305,200,000.

Also included on TikTok’s most popular sneakers list are Converse Chuck Taylors, Adidas Stan Smiths and Jordan IVs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
