ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman killed while driving identified, investigation still ongoing

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ai9iZ_0dNWOwCx00

A woman is dead after being shot and killed in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning.

Tulsa police responded to a call about hearing shots fired at 12:30 a.m. near Pine and Peoria. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a crashed silver SUV with a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First responders were called to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead shortly after. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Hernandez.

Authorities learned two other people were in the car with Hernandez. According to witnesses, the SUV was driving down the street when a man walked up and started shooting at the car.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Detectives are asking for the public's help for any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about a suspect or the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Trending Stories :

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
City
Peoria, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Driving#Broken Arrow#Twitter
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa apartment fire displaces residents

Tulsa firefighters are investigating after a fire broke out at the Wedgewood Court Apartments near 61st Street and Peoria late Sunday night. TFD responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived, crews worked to contain the fire in one area after it had spread from a bottom unit. Crews contained the fire and put out by 12:15 a.m. The fire spread through at least four units and caused significant damage.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy