Woman killed while driving identified, investigation still ongoing
A woman is dead after being shot and killed in north Tulsa early Wednesday morning.
Tulsa police responded to a call about hearing shots fired at 12:30 a.m. near Pine and Peoria. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a crashed silver SUV with a woman lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.
First responders were called to the scene where the victim was pronounced dead shortly after. The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Hernandez.
Authorities learned two other people were in the car with Hernandez. According to witnesses, the SUV was driving down the street when a man walked up and started shooting at the car.
An investigation is currently ongoing.
Detectives are asking for the public's help for any information about a possible suspect. Anyone with information about a suspect or the homicide is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
