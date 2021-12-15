Big Cottonwood Canyon closed along SR-190 due to icy roads

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Travelers heading to Big Cottonwood Canyon will need to plan ahead.

UDOT has announced a temporary closure of SR-190, at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon, due to dangerous road conditions on Wednesday morning.

Officials say vehicles are struggling, especially on steeper uphill sections of the roadways.

The Traction Law is currently in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons on SR-190 and SR-210. Appropriate snow tires and traction devices will be required.

Travelers commuting to the area should expect delays and traffic this morning. Snowplow crews are working to clear the area before reopening the road.

ABC4 will update this story when more information is provided.

