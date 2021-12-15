ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of SLC flights canceled due to inclement weather

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

WEDNESDAY 12/15/21 10:14 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Flights are being canceled at the Salt Lake City Airport due to snowy weather conditions.

Officials say around 25 inbound flights and six outbound flights have been canceled at this time. Some flights may have been delayed as well.

Outbound flights are being delayed due to de-icing procedures. The SLC Airport received around 8.5 inches of snowfall over an eight-hour period last night, officials say.

Snow crews have been working all morning to clear the airfield. If you’re unsure whether your flight is affected, it’s best to contact your local airline representative for the latest updates.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Airport)
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Airport)
    (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Airport)
OUTAGE: Power outages affecting close to 13,000 people in Salt Lake County, northern Utah

Original Story:

WEDNESDAY 12/15/21 8:50 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Flights are being affected at the Salt Lake City Airport on Wednesday morning.

Airport officials say some flights have been delayed and some have been canceled due to inclement weather.

Crews are currently working to clear the airfield of snow and debris. Passengers planning to fly out today may experience travel delays.

SNOW DAY: Utah school closures and delays announced due to severe weather

Airport crews Tweeted out a picture showing an airplane sitting on an icy airstrip:

If you’re not sure whether your flight is affected, it’s best to contact your local airline representative for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

