From K-Pop to ‘Squid Game,’ Korean Entertainment Captures Global Attention with Music, Dramas and Tech

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
The death earlier this month of Chin Doo-hwan, the most hated of South Korea ’s three military dictators, who ruled for nearly a decade until 1988, is a timely reminder of the foundations of the country’s present economic might.

Today, South Korea combines global prowess in electronics, semiconductors and shipbuilding (industries boosted by the old regime’s strategic plans) and in culture and services, such as entertainment, cosmetics and food. The latter were born of the cultural flowering that followed the end of oppression.

The country’s contradictory currents of light and dark, paternalistic conglomerates (known as chaebols) locking horns with creative startups, and artistic freedom that butts up against enduringly rigid hierarchies, have left their mark on Korean movies including “Old Boy,” “Snowpiercer” and multiple Oscar-winner “Parasite.”

This duality allows K-pop stars to be built into idols by bootcamp-like talent agencies and then propelled by technologically advanced forms of fandom. Many are then dashed to earth by South Korea’s witheringly cruel and intolerant social media. Duality informs many K-dramas, including global hit “ Squid Game .”

From some angles, South Korea’s soft power success appears planned and almost inevitable. There was government finance to build a film school, studios and an empowered, French-style national film center complete with funding and subsidy systems. Government-friendly conglomerates were keen to add soft power credentials to their heavy industrial might.

“[K-pop] has just the right balance of local elements and global elements, something familiar and something strange. The mix of that is very attractive,” says Kim Suk-young, professor at the School of Theater, Film & Television at UCLA.

But from other perspectives, the Korean cultural complex frequently appears endangered by internal meltdowns or larger external forces. It was wholly typical that this year’s Busan film festival held a seminar on the crisis within the Korean entertainment industry even though music and video content are booming and global streaming platforms are falling over each other to license and co-produce K-drama series. China’s five-year-plus boycott of Korean cultural goods, which may now be tapering off, has also been a clear reminder of the industry’s exposure.

Feature film is currently looking the most vulnerable. “Parasite” won South Korea’s first-ever Oscars just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to disrupt the sector. Korean-language “Minari” added another Academy Award for veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung in March. But the film biz has barely had a chance to capitalize.

Production in the country had partially recovered by late 2020, as authorities kept a lid on the spread of the disease and producers came to terms with safety protocols. Some crews even claimed to see benefits, such as being able to access normally crowded locations. But others that had been shooting abroad, such as Vietnam-set “The Roundup,” Morocco-set “Kidnapping” and Colombia-set “Bogota,” incurred hefty delays. “Escape From Mogadishu,” filmed entirely in Morocco at the end of 2019, narrowly escaped. It went on to be the biggest film of 2021 and is the country’s current Oscar contender.

But distribution and exhibition have cratered under the weight of social distancing protocols and an anemic release calendar. What was the world’s fourth-largest box office in pre-COVID times, due to a particularly high per-capita attendance rate, was down by 74% in 2020, with only a brief summer high between the virus’ first and second waves. The current year has followed a similar pattern and is 81% below 2019 levels.

With theatrical box office accounting for so much of Korean films’ total revenues, many rights holders delayed releases in hope of better conditions later. Others chose to follow the example of “Time to Hunt” and license their movies to streaming platforms.

The lack of local films in cinemas this year has also handed the box office crown, unusually, to Hollywood titles. Multiplexes have been devastated. The largest chain, CJ-CGV, is losing $22 million per month, according to its latest financial statement.

Streaming has picked up the slack to earn itself a COVID dividend. Disease-wary Korean audiences who have the advantage of super-fast data have turned away from cinemas and to phones and laptops instead. There they found many of the titles that skipped or curtailed theatrical runs — Netflix had picked up so many titles that it put on a theatrical festival in September — and enjoyed what analysis firm Media Partners Asia’s Vivek Couto calls “the world’s most competitive streaming market.”

Netflix, the market leader thanks to its Korean co-productions and originals, now faces intense competition from other multinational providers (Apple and Disney are the newest arrivals) as well as impressive local rivals. Locals rivaling Netflix include: Wavve, backed by public broadcasters and a telco; Coupang Play, backed by South Korea’s e-commerce leader; TVing, backed by CJ ENM, the country’s largest entertainment consortium; and venture capital-backed Watcha.

All are emphasizing Korean content, which is key to traction in Korea and many Asian markets. Thanks to “Squid Game” and “Hellbound,” Korean TV dramas that were already known for their high concepts, elevated production values and quality screenwriting, are now in global demand.

That makes it a boom time to be in Korean TV production or IP distribution. Singapore-listed investor Spackman Entertainment, which recently sold leading indie production house Zip Cinema (“The Priests,” upcoming “Broker”), is only the latest player that is now refocusing its portfolio.

“Korean content is increasingly becoming global and we feel the need to make significant changes in our overall business model,” says Na Kyoungwon, president of Spackman Entertainment. “The sale of one of our main [film] production labels and the new focus on K-dramas and international films signals a new start for our group.”

The music scene has previously created multinational idol groups (BlackPink, EXO-M, Super Junior-M, etc.) and employed international production teams in service of a Korean look and feel, that is partially derived
from contemporary U.S. music.

The music sector is now learning to use technology — though BTS’s Army has devolved into a separate social and political life form and scarcely needs schooling — to build deeper, more enduring relationships between creators and audiences.

The next challenge will be to use capital wisely. Vast amounts of finance are already being deployed. In the Korean production sector, Netflix expects to have spent $500 million this year. TVing, which is plotting local and international expansion, says it will spend more. Some of that may come from CJ ENM bringing in local tech giant Naver as equity and business partner.

Cross-border mergers and acquisitions are already flowing. Less than six months after its blockbuster IPO, HYBE Entertainment, the agency behind BTS, paid $1 billion for Scooter Braun’s Ithaca, while CJ ENM is in the process of buying an 80% stake in the scripted entertainment arm of U.S. firm Endeavor Content in a $775 million deal.

Earlier, Naver paid $600 million for Canadian story tech platform Wattpad. In games, Krafton, Netmarble and Kakao Games have all spent nine-figure dollar sums on overseas businesses this year. Kakao, best-known as a messaging app, is further boosting its media and entertainment business with $950 million of deals for webtoon firm Tapas and fiction platform Radish.

Korean lawmakers have begun probing the growing role of the tech giants in the economy. But it isn’t clear whether they are more worried about the encroachment of Naver and Kakao into media and entertainment, or the chance to build national champions in the metaverse, or the tech firms’ disruption of the pork barrel relations between today’s chaebols and government.

Variety

Netflix, Vice Studios Set ‘Heavenly Bites’ as Vice Grows Focus on Latinx Content, Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

“Flee” and “Pride” producer Vice Studios looks set to build its presence in Latin America with a new order from Netflix, “La Divina Gula,” as well as the appointment of “Last One Laughing: Mexico” executive producer Edgar Jaramillo as senior director of unscripted for the region. The latest move from Vice Studios, the global production arm of Vice Media Group, forms part of a drive to expand its offering across both unscripted and scripted content with a focus on Latinx stories, the company said Wednesday. Th new series and appointment build on Vice Studios’ considerable success to date in Latin America as...
TV SERIES
Variety

Kakao Entertainment Buys Wuxiaworld Online Fiction Platform

South Korean entertainment-tech firm Kakao Entertainment has acquired Wuxiaworld, a Hong Kong-based online platform for English-language, Asian fantasy fiction. The acquisition was handled through Radish Media, a New York-based Kakao subsidiary that pitches itself as a mobile fiction platform for serialized storytelling. Deal terms were not disclosed. Wuxiaworld boasts millions of page views per day from users in over 100 countries. It claims to be the most used platform of its kind in the U.S. It was founded by Lai Jingping, a former American diplomat who started translating Chinese martial arts fiction into English. Lai is expected to stay on and continue to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Scouting K-Drama Success After ‘Squid Game’

To understand the success of Netflix Original “Squid Game” and other talked-about dramas such as “My Name” and “Hellbound” is to recognize their “secret sauce” — a combination of edgy, relatable and realistic themes in today’s Korean society that can easily translate to a global audience. Seo Jang-ho, CJ ENM’s senior vice president of content business, says, “Korean creators are always known for their creativity and this new success on a global level opens doors for them to try something new. I think they will have a better understanding of what works globally in a very short time.” Park Joon-suh, director of...
TV & VIDEOS
103GBF

North Korean Man Sentenced to Death For Smuggling ‘Squid Game’ Into Country

Squid Game might be a sensation all over the world, but having a copy in North Korea can apparently get you into a lot of trouble. In fact, a North Korean man has reportedly been sentenced to death over his alleged smuggling of copies of the hit Netflix series into the country, in violation of a recently pass law regarding the “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture.”
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

CL on the Global Evolution of K-Pop Style

Global pop star Chaelin Lee, or CL (as she's known to her fans), has mastered the power of fashion since she debuted in the former K-pop girl group 2NE1 in 2009. Back then, while under the tutelage of the major Korean music label YG Entertainment, CL and the other girls (Dara, Bom, and Minzy) were dressed by fashion students Daniel Lee and Yang Seung-ho, who now goes by the name XIN. While most Korean girl groups adhered to a certain hyper-feminine, angelic uniform, Lee and Yang took a completely different approach. The group was heavily influenced by hip-hop and relied on baggy pants, cartoonish chains, blacked-out sunglasses, and sneakers—an aesthetic that was considered particularly radical at the time. As they continued to push the boundaries of dress, 2NE1 eventually caught the eyes of brands like Chrome Hearts, Rick Owens, Moschino, and Jeremy Scott.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
koalasplayground.com

Squid Game and Kim Sun Ho Make the List of Top 10 Most Searched Terms on Korean Google for 2021

The helpful Google search engines continues to be the go to platform for anyone seeking information and the Korean search words in 2021 helps understand what was on people’s minds in Korea. Without splitting by category or top, only 2 entertainment related names made it on the overall Top 10 search terms in Korea – Squid Game was number 3 and K-actor Kim Sun Ho was number 6. The former due to its worldwide popularity and the latter for both Hometown Cha Cha Cha and then his subsequent scandal combined for a lot of searches of his name. For just the drama search terms here are the top 10: #1 is Squid Game, then The Uncanny Counter at 2 followed by Money Game in 3rd spot, then it’s Queen Cheorin (Mr. Queen) in 4th and Again rounds out the top 5. The next batch is D.P. in 6, then Drink Now, Work Later is 7th, streaming drama EXchange in 8th, poor early cancelled Joseon Exorcist takes the 9th spot, and the 10th position goes to The Veil (Black Sun).
TECHNOLOGY
allkpop.com

Korean Dramas Projected to Release on Disney+

While it's been available in the United States for some time now, Disney+ is the newest streaming service available in South Korea. Viewers in South Korea are ecstatic at the fact that they can stream their favorite Marvel movie or their favorite Star Wars movie, but what's even more exciting is that Disney+ will have its own K-drama line-up as well!
MOVIES
ViacomCBS, CJ ENM team on global deal for Korean entertainment

ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.7%, VIACA +0.2%) has a global content partnership with CJ ENM, a move that will bring streaming service Paramount+ to South Korea next year. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal includes co-productions for original series and films, and content licensing and distribution across the two companies' streaming services.
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

Celebrating the Korean Entertainment Making a Global Impact

Building on the success of “Parasite,” the Korean entertainment industry has had a huge 2021. K-pop remains a worldwide phenomenon, the Korean series “Squid Game” has found passionate audiences around the world and Korean actors are taking home awards gold. South Korea’s entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM...
MUSIC
abc17news.com

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Anupam Tripathi of ‘Squid Game’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Anupam Tripathi said his grandfather sometimes read his palm and told him he’d be rich one day. He jokingly responded: “Where is my money!” The 33-year-old Tripathi was rightfully doubtful. The Indian actor who relocated to South Korea more than a decade ago eked out a living singing in humble theaters and through minor film gigs in his adopted home country. Now, after the global success of Netflix’s “Squid Game” and his turn as Ali Abdul, his future is far more hopeful. Tripathi’s sudden shot to international fame has made him one of AP’s breakthrough entertainers of the year alongside Rachel Zegler, Saweetie and Damson Idris.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Best Korean dramas on Netflix: Squid Game, Vincenzo, and others we loved in 2021

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more It wasn’t just that 2021 was a fantastic year for Korean content for Netflix subscribers. I only need utter three words — Squid Game, and Hellbound — to offer the reminder, which shouldn’t even be necessary anymore, that Netflix’s Korean series are increasingly tantamount to the biggest, buzzy, most blockbuster content that the streamer has to offer, across the entire platform. Of course, this trend isn’t accelerating in a vacuum. It’s not just streaming content that’s powering Korea’s ascendance as a global entertainment mecca. The country is...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Korea’s Movie Industry Warns of Collapse as COVID Restrictions Return

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has achieved pandemic-era records in its first two days in Korean cinemas. But Korean theater operators are warning of industry “collapse” as the country adopts revived anti-COVID measures on Saturday. The new measures were announced on Thursday and mean a return of social distancing measures and restrictions for a minimum of two weeks. These include a maximum of four people in restaurants, a 9 p.m. curfew for bars and clubs, and a 10 p.m. curfew in cinemas and concert venues. Film distributors have responded by delaying the planned release of some titles. Cinemas have reacted by rescheduling screenings...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hail, Driver!’ Review: A Gritty Black-and-White Drama About Life on the Fringes in Kuala Lumpur

The uneasy feeling of being a stranger in your own country brings two damaged souls together in “Hail, Driver!,” a bittersweet drama about life on the social and economic margins in Kuala Lumpur. This low-key tale about an unlicensed taxi driver and a disillusioned sex worker is light on plot but rewarding as a commentary on class distinctions and cultural divides in contemporary Malaysia. Strikingly filmed in black-and-white and well performed by lead actors Amerul Affendi and Mei Fen Lim, “Hail, Driver” opened on 41 local screens on Dec. 16 and is Malaysia’s entrant in Oscar’s international feature category. Writer-director Muzzamer...
MOVIES
NME

In 2021, K-pop continued to flourish, virtually, globally and creatively

Not even COVID-19 could stop the continued success and growth of K-pop around the world this year. In the US, more and more acts landed on the Billboard charts as the months went by, and many others captured the imagination of fans across the globe, as seen in viewership of online concerts, awards shows and survival shows like Kingdom: Legendary War and Girls Planet 999. But activity in Korea suggested that the feeling was mutual, at least looking to the west, suggesting that after testing the water for a few years, the industry is now ready to go all-in on the western (and specifically American) markets.
MUSIC
Variety

K-Pop Flexes Global Muscle Thanks to Social Media and Streaming Platforms

K-pop is an influential force in music that is here to stay. That was the consensus of panelists who took part in the Nov. 30 panel 2021 MAMA: The Future of K-pop Panel Session, highlighting the upcoming MAMA Awards that recognize K-pop stars. One of the telling signs that K-pop...
MUSIC
SFGate

Bruce Willis’ ‘Breach’ Secures Major China Streaming Release (EXCLUSIVE)

Leeding Media, which has offices in Los Angeles and Beijing, has finally secured Dec. 7 as the date for the film to play on Tencent Video, iQiyi, Youku, Mango TV and Bilibili. Bruce Willis and Michael Rooker to Star in Tubi's Adaptation of 'Corrective Measures'. Saban Films Takes 'Soul Assassin'...
WORLD
Hypebae

'Squid Game' Sequel Takes Dramatic Departure From First Season

Fans of the hit Netflix show Squid Game can rejoice — Season 2 is well on its way. The second installment of the grisly television series will reportedly explore the vulnerable side of main character Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae who was last seen exiting a boarding plane to confront the creators of the gruesome game.
TV SERIES
Deadline

International Insider: Scripted Boom Time; Omicron Wreaks Havoc; Netflix’s India Play; Holland To Banijay; Bye Bye Berry

Happy Friday International Insiders. Here is your final dose of the biggest international headlines and analysis of 2021 before we take a break until Jan 6. Thanks so much for your support this year and we hope you have a lovely Xmas and New Year. Oh and, as ever, to get this sent to your inbox every Friday, sign up here. Scripted Boom Time  Start with the good news: Some good news to end the year before we move onto the bad as a mammoth BFI report showed 2021 is set to be a record-breaking year for high-end TV (HETV) and film...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

