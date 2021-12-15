ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

River Cottage’s Lucy Brazier: ‘Christmas doesn’t have to be perfect’

By Prudence Wade
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cjhX5_0dNWOcnf00

Christmas is known for being the most wonderful time of year, and that couldn’t be more true for Lucy Brazier from River Cottage .

She wrote Christmas At River Cottage during England’s third lockdown in early 2021, which involved cooking and eating at least three turkeys. “There are probably very few people who could really get through it and still be excited about Christmas,” she says with a laugh. “And I am one them – I probably was the right person to write it because I’m clinging onto the magic.”

Brazier has worked with chef and telly presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall at River Cottage for over a decade, and now she’s finally bringing her festive dreams to life in the cookbook, which is full of Christmas recipes, craft activities and more.

For Brazier, a love of Christmas runs in the family: “My mother’s really good at it, and my grandmother was as well,” she says. “So I was brought up in a house where it was the finale of the year and we saved up so everything was special and magical, and we had a lot of food. It’s sort of classic working-class, saving all year to throw a bit of a party at the end.”

Now cooking and organising duties fall on her, Brazier admits Christmas is quite different. “I still want that buzz I had when I was a child – that true excitement, which I think you only get when you’re not the one doing Christmas,” she says wistfully. “But I always try and find that moment in whatever I’m doing.” There are a few perks of being an adult during the festive period; for starters you can drink mulled cider (“a massive plus”) as well as being allowed to “open the fridge and eat what you want”, she says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Am3tN_0dNWOcnf00

When you’re a dedicated Christmas lover, it’s certainly not a last-minute affair. Brazier started preparations in September, both at home and at River Cottage, by stacking the larder with “lots of treats – pickles and chutneys and things we can then pull out”. Then came Stir-up Sunday, the last Sunday in November when you make your Christmas pudding . “That’s the start of Christmas proper for me,” explains Brazier. “I stir up my pudding and make some mincemeat for the mince pies – that’s the signal it’s going to start. But I have already got a lot in the larder… No one wants to get to the middle of December and think, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got this massive list of things to do’ – when in fact you can reach into the cupboard and get out your chutneys and pickled cabbage, it’s quite handy.”

Despite her diligent preparations, Brazier admits things will still likely go wrong on the day. “Every Christmas is not perfect,” she says, and is not here to tell you there’s a magic fix to make everything go smoothly. “My honest answer is it’s quite stressful,” she says. “Having spent years doing it, being organised, writing a book about it and working at River Cottage, I still feel stressed – there’s always a moment just before everything when I feel stressed about it.”

To alleviate some of this anxiety, she advocates for “old-fashioned organisation”. “I tend to have a stack of stuff like a spare couple of jars for presents or a bottle of brandy – if there’s stuff that I’ve forgotten or I’ve used up, I’ll have a little store of things I can go to,” she says. And if things do go wrong – maybe you’ve forgotten an ingredient or burnt a dish – “it really doesn’t matter”.

Brazier is particularly looking forward to this Christmas because last year’s was so muted due to Covid-related restrictions. She hopes people “will celebrate it maybe in a more traditional sense – just in getting together and eating something delicious and having a lovely drink, just having a lovely time together without the pressure of presents or whatever those stresses people have.”

Despite her love of the festive period, there’s one tradition Brazier could do without: sending cards. “I hate Christmas cards and have done for a long time,” she says passionately. “That’s partly to do with waste, and partly to do with – what’s the point of giving someone a Christmas card that you’re seeing? You hand it to them and they hand you one back, it seems a pointless thing to me. If I’ve got family in America that’s different, I would send them a card, but when it’s your neighbour or someone you work with, you don’t really need to.”

Minimising the eyewatering waste of Christmas is a big part of Brazier’s mission. “It’s close to the heart of River Cottage and everything we do there, and it’s been important to Hugh from the beginning of his career,” she explains. “We’re still learning, but we’ve tried to find answers to all those sustainable questions. When we get to Christmas, personally I feel we really don’t need half the things we have.”

She suggests easy swaps, such as using old tote bags instead of wrapping paper. “There was a period of time in the Eighties and Nineties when decadence and excess and luxury [were everything],” she muses. “We’re not in that anymore – it’s great we’re not in it, and we can all make little changes for a sustainable life. It’s harder at Christmas because people want the excess and we want to be surrounded by enough food and drink, but there are other ways to achieve it.”

Ultimately, she says these small changes don’t make “Christmas less Christmas”.

‘Christmas At River Cottage’ by Lucy Brazier and Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall i(published by Bloomsbury Publishing, £22; photography by Charlotte Bland), available now.

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonherald.com

The perfect gift doesn’t have to break the bank

This will sound like an odd opening for a holiday shopping guide, but the best gifts of all are free. Sometimes, we get caught up in the trap of feeling stressed about money for holiday gifts. Sadly, I have allowed this to happen, but then quickly refocus my brain on the “why” of Christmas.
RECIPES
newschain

Chestnut and chocolate cake recipe from River Cottage

(Serves 10-12) 250g peeled cooked chestnuts (vacuum-packed or tinned are fine)250ml milk250g dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa solids), broken up250g unsalted butter, roughly cut up4 medium eggs, separated100g caster sugar. Method:. 1. Preheat the oven to 170°C/Fan 150°C/Gas 3, and grease and line your 25cm springform cake tin....
RECIPES
The Independent

‘What the hell is this?’: Golf course employee shares bizarre tip she got from customer

A golf course employee who serves drinks to the golfers has revealed the bizarre tip she received from a man on the course in an effort to convince her to get dinner with him. Cassie Holland, who works as a beverage cart driver in Las Vegas, Nevada, recalled the encounter in a TikTok uploaded in September, where she revealed that the man gave her three $100 bills that were ripped in half, and promised to give her the other halves if she showed up for dinner.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Recipes#Christmas Pudding#Christmas Cards#River Cottage#Telly
themanual.com

9 of the Best Whiskey Gifts to Give This Year

When it comes to guys and gift-giving, sometimes we have a hard time coming up with the perfect present. That’s because when we think of what we would like to receive, a bottle of whiskey resides somewhere at the top of the list. So, naturally, that’s what we turn to when the holidays roll around.
DRINKS
DesignerzCentral

Harry Heartbreak: Meghan’s Husband Doesn’t Feel Christmas In Santa Barbara? Wants To Celebrate With Archie Lilibet In UK

Prince Harry’s second Christmas in the United States will take place in the house that he shares with Meghan Markle. The couple will most likely enjoy a homecooked meal because the Duchess of Sussex recently revealed that she enjoys cooking for her family. This Christmas is also extra special because it will be Lilibet’s first.
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
earmilk.com

Bria Lee's "Doesn't Feel Like Christmas" is a reminder of the good times

Williamsburg, Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Bria Lee reminds us of the good times as the holiday seasons fall upon us. In her new single "Doesn't Feel Like Christmas." The nostalgic piece takes elements from classic holiday tracks with a modern soul/R&B twist. From the sleighbells, warm entrancing guitar riffs, and soft drum grooves that aligned perfectly with Lee's mesmerizing melodic runs and evocative songwriting which dive into the good memories with a significant other. The track savors those memories knowing things won't be the same but still implores us to look forward to spending time with loved ones.
MUSIC
wkar.org

Lucy Worsley's 12 Days Of Tudor Christmas

Sun. Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Discover the surprising Tudor origins of some favorite Christmas traditions. Join the popular royal historian and TV personality Lucy Worsley as she brings to life a magnificent Tudor Christmas, exploring the rituals and riches of the 12-day holiday as it was celebrated during the reign of King Henry VIII.
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
clickhole.com

Pathetic: This Man Doesn’t Have The Stones

Some people can talk the talk but just can’t walk the walk, and one especially pitiful little chump is living proof that not everybody has what it takes: This man doesn’t have the stones. Time to run home to Mama, li’l fella. While we’d all hoped he...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Earth 911

Maven Moment: Great-Aunt Lucy’s Christmas Tree

Decorating for the holidays reminds me of my great-aunt Lucy. Her Christmas tree was a running joke in our family. Aunt Lucy had a very unique approach to decorating her Christmas tree … she didn’t. Well, maybe I should say that she decorated it once. Aunt Lucy had a large...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

10 best Scottish single malt whiskies to bless your home bar

It is a busy time for the Scottish whisky scene. There has been a clutch of new distilleries opening in recent years, with their whiskies now coming on to the market at a greater frequency, and many of them are finding innovative ways to produce their spirits and breathe some life into the industry.Meanwhile, established distilleries are becoming increasingly inventive with their products and marketing, not only to keep up with the new local kids on the block but also to compete with the explosion of whisky distilleries around the world (besides the huge amounts of gins, rums and more...
DRINKS
The Independent

What is happening on TV this Christmas? It feels like Groundhog Day

We’ve already picked the TV shows we are reviewing over Christmas – it wasn’t that tricky, as there isn’t an overflowing abundance of great telly. We are faced with tonnes of repeats across all the TV channels and a BBC One Christmas Day schedule that is very similar to last year – Strictly Come Dancing, followed by Mrs Brown’s Boys, and Call the Midwife.
TV SHOWS
Robb Report

Taste Test: Like His Songs, Bob Dylan’s New Bourbon Is Deceptively Complex

What more is there to say about the world of celebrity-backed spirits brands? Not much at this point, so maybe it’s worth looking at each one individually instead of as a group. There are certainly a few that are clear attempts at quick cash grabs, while others are likely a passion project, or at least a passing-interest endeavor. Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door whiskey brand seems to fall into the latter category. After all, it’s not like Dylan needs the money, and if you believe the marketing he’s actually something of a whiskey connoisseur. Regardless, the team behind the brand certainly...
DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

385K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy