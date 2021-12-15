ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ITV Brings Back ‘The Masked Dancer’ for Season 2

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FlTwu_0dNWOYDd00

U.S. broadcaster Fox may still be making up its mind about a second season of “ The Masked Dancer ,” but over in the U.K., ITV is hitting the dance floor for another round.

The British commercial broadcaster has commissioned Scottish production company Bandicoot for Season 2 of the entertainment series, which first premiered in May. The Argonon Group-backed outfit also makes “ The Masked Singer ” for ITV, which comes back for Season 3 on Jan. 1, just days after holiday special “The Masked Singalong” airs on Christmas Day.

Season 2 of “The Masked Dancer” will return with an 8 x 90′ episode order in 2022.

Joel Dommett returns for hosting duties and will be joined by a panel set to be announced next year. Last year’s celebrity judges included Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, with the likes of John Bishop, Holly Willoughby and David Walliams also joining as special guests for the first season.

In the U.S., “The Masked Dancer” premiered in December 2020 but Fox has yet to reveal whether the show will come back. It’s produced Stateside by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

“The Masked Dancer” sees 12 celebrities dressed in outrageous costumes busting out their best moves. Similar to the concept behind “Masked Singer,” the aim is to keep their true identity hidden for as long as possible whilst each week, the celebrity detectives decode clues and figure out who’s behind that mask.

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: “’The Masked Dancer’ wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues. With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, added: “Only on ‘The Masked Dancer’ would dancing flamingos, frogs and car washes keep the nation on the edge of their seats, so we’re very happy to bring back more of the same bonkers entertainment in 2022.”

The series is executive produced by McLean, Nettleton and Claire Horton. It was commissioned for ITV by Rawcliffe and Joe Mace.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Rose Ayling-Ellis Wins ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ Becoming Series’ First Deaf Champion

Series 19 of British dance competition series “Strictly Come Dancing” has its winner. Actress Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first deaf contestant ever to be crowned the series’ winner on Saturday night. Along with her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice, she beat out competitors including chef and 2012 winner of “The Great British Bake Off” John Whaite and television presenter AJ Odudu, who exited the competition on Friday after injuring her ankle. Saturday’s win was also the first for Pernice, who has danced on the show since 2015 and made it to the final stage in 2015, 2017 and 2018 with partners...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy series “Julie and the Phantoms” after one season. The well-received family friendly musical series revolved around a teenage singer played by Madison Reyes who winds up forming a band with the ghosts of three dead 1990s rockers. “Julie and the Phantoms” dropped its nine-episode first season in September 2020. The series was a remake of a Brazilian property. Director-producer Kenny Ortega, of “High School Musical” fame, steered the series with showrunners and executive producers Daniel Cross and David Hoge. Other executive producers include George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich for Crossover Entertainment and Michel Tikhomiroff and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

A 'Masked Singer' Star Left “Very Upset” and Shocked by Robin Thicke Ahead of the Finale

Season 6 of The Masked Singer has made fans feel every kind of emotion. This Wednesday, Queen of Hearts and Bull are putting it all on the line to win the golden mask trophy in the season finale of the hit Fox singing competition show. That means, unfortunately, third place winner Banana Split — A.K.A. David Foster and Katharine McPhee Foster — will be watching from afar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davina Mccall
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Mo Gilligan
Person
David Walliams
Person
Oti Mabuse
Person
Holly Willoughby
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive)

Todrick Hall's time on The Masked Singer might be over, but he's keeping a truly unique souvenir to remember his journey -- his incredible costume!. The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday with season 6's two finalists battling it out for the Golden Mask Trophy. It all came down to The Bull and The Queen of Hearts in a powerful musical battle for the ages.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Rose Ayling-Ellis makes history with Strictly Come Dancing win

Soap star Rose Ayling-Ellis has made history as the first deaf winner of Strictly Come Dancing.The actress triumphed in the BBC One show alongside partner Giovanni Pernice defeating Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe the first all-male pairing in the show’s history.Disability equality charity Scope has described Ayling-Ellis’s participation in the show as a “massive step forward” for disability representation.The reaction of all reactions. HUGE congratulations Rose and Giovanni! #Strictly@RoseAylingEllis @pernicegiovann1 pic.twitter.com/OrRszOBYWi— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 18, 2021Reacting to their win, Ayling-Ellis told Pernice: “I just want to say you’re so...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masked Singer#Itv#Christmas#British#Scottish#Bandicoot#The Argonon Group
Billboard

Skunk Is Revealed as Grammy-Winning Star on ‘The Masked Singer’

If there’s one performer on Fox’s The Masked Singer who didn’t stink, it’s Skunk. But that wasn’t enough to stop the Skunk mask from being lifted on Wednesday night’s episode. The two talents remaining in Group A were Skunk and Bull, who locked horns in this week’s contest for a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ Cast Talk Geralt as a Father Figure in Season 2

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the first six episodes of Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Witcher.” Season 2 of Netflix’s “The Witcher,” after being long delayed by COVID, thrusts Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and the rest of the cast of witchers, elves and mages into a darker world full of deadly monsters and even deadlier politics. Picking up after the Battle of Sodden Hill in the Season 1 finale, Geralt initially believes Yennefer to be dead and spends much of the season training young Ciri in the dangerous arts of witchers at Kaer...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Might Bring Back The Mandalorian Season 2 Character

A fan-favorite Mandalorian Season 2 character could play an important role in The Book of Boba Fett!. There is little doubt that The Book of Boba Fett is going to be the former bounty hunter and his new companion. However, that doesn't mean Boba and Fennec Shand are the only characters from The Mandalorian who will appear in the upcoming Star Wars series. Temuera Morrison may have confirmed that a fan-favorite character who is connected to Boba will return in the Disney+ show later this month!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Digital Trends

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer brings old rivals back together

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have been rivals ever since they first encountered each other in The Karate Kid. Regardless, Netflix’s new trailer for the fourth season of Cobra Kai shows us something we’ve never seen before: Johnny and Daniel as partners. They have a common enemy now, but that doesn’t mean that they’re suddenly going to be friends.
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS’ ‘Ghosts’ Halts Production Until the New Year Due to a COVID-19 Case on Set

Production on CBS’ new hit comedy “Ghosts” has halted after an individual on the set of the series tested positive for COVID-19. The show, which shoots in Montreal, had been in the middle of producing its season finale when the COVID case forced the premature shutdown, according to sources. Insiders confirm the shutdown, and tell Variety that production will now resume in January, after the holidays, in order to wrap the finale. CBS declined comment on whether an actor on the show had contracted COVID, citing confidentiality. The shutdown comes as the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has started to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Here Are All the Top British Shows Premiering in 2022

2021 may have been a stellar year on the small screen, as we welcomed back much-hyped series such as “Succession” and delved into new, bingeable fare such as “Squid Game,” but all signs suggest the next 12 months are shaping up to be even better. Like...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh Slices Up Soldiers in Prequel

Move over, Geralt, because there’s a new badass hero in the “Witcher” universe: Michelle Yeoh. The first teaser trailer for the prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin” was released to fans who stuck around after the credits rolled on Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which dropped on Netflix Friday morning. It’s the first look at the spinoff series, which is set thousands of years before the adventures of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer in the mainline “Witcher” show. The teaser focuses on a trio of elves, played by Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain and Sophia Brown, who travel the wilderness and fight several groups...
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO’s ‘Chillin Island’ Features Beautiful Settings and Boring Conversations: TV Review

HBO is currently airing a superlative show about the serendipity and possibility of life, and the unexpected discoveries that can emerge through conversation and openness. That show, “How to With John Wilson,” finds a new timeslot partner, and a seeming companion piece, in “Chillin Island,” a series that uses unpolished chats between its hosts and guest stars to attempt to draw out grander revelations. But where “How to” is scrappy, beginning with humble ambitions and arriving at startling conclusions, “Chillin Island,” whose executive producers include director Josh Safdie, is self-consciously grandiose. New Yorkers Alec “Despot” Reinstein, Ashok “Dap” Kondabolu, and Aleksey...
TV SERIES
The Independent

'SNL' ditches audience, limits cast and crew amid omicron

People s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 is set to be inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus means there won't be a live audience to see it happen.The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night's episode would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew “due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."“Ant-Man” star Paul Rudd is the host, returning to Studio 8H for the fifth time —...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy