Stephen Curry Breaks NBA 3-Point Record In Special Under Armour Curry Flow 9

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fKEx_0dNWOWSB00

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry just proved last night that he’s the greatest shooter in NBA history when he surpassed Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the most made 3-point shots in the history of the league.

Ahead of yesterday’s regular-season matchup between the Curry -led Warriors and the New York Knicks, Curry was only two 3-pointers shy of surpassing Allen’s elusive record and within just four minutes of the game, he made his second 3-point shot of the night.

He broke the record while wearing a special “2974” iteration of his Under Armour Curry Flow 9 signature shoe, which dons a blue-based makeup that’s accented with gold accents throughout the knitted upper. Rounding out the design is a “2974” tag by the ankle collar as a nod to the number of 3-pointers Curry needed to make to break the record, along with his mantra “I can do all things…” written on the midsole.

Shortly after making history, Under Armour released a touching video tribute on social media that both celebrated the milestone and highlighted Curry’s basketball journey to inspire the next generation of hoopers.

“We couldn’t be more proud to be supporting Stephen on this journey, as we have been for the past nine years,” Sean Eggert, SVP, global sports marketing at Under Armour said about Curry. “No one in this game works harder or with more focus. He is an inspiration to his fans, teammates, and all of us at Under Armour, and we look forward to our continued work together to change the game for good.”

Under Armour and Curry have not confirmed that the Curry Flow 9 in the “2974” colorway will be released to the public. Shortly after the Under Armour Curry Flow 9 was released last month, pairs sold out quickly but for fans who are interested in buying the shoe, the only place you can still purchase it is on the secondary marketplace.

On StockX, for instance, the Sesame Street x Under Armour Curry Flow 9 “Big Bird” at the time of publication is reselling for an average price of $291 with the lowest asking price of $220 for a men’s size 14 and a high bid of $523 for a men’s size 11.

