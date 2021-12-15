U.S. to blacklist drone-maker DJI, 7 other Chinese companies: FT

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
