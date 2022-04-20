Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#28. Pizza Blitz Of Quarry Link
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209-3757
#27. Mike's Pizza House of Arbutus
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1306 Linden Ave Ste 3, Baltimore, MD 21227-2404
#26. &pizza - Charles Village
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3201 Saint Paul St Suite 8858 D, Baltimore, MD 21218
#25. UNO Chicago Grill
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1039
#24. Gil's Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5132 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206-5105
#23. Squire's Restaurant & Catering
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6723 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21222-1715
#22. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718
#21. Zellas Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1145 Hollins St, Baltimore, MD 21223-2555
#20. Frank's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6620 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
#19. Ledo Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5350 Campbell Boulevard Nottingham Square II, Baltimore, MD 21236
#18. Johnny Rad's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231-3107
#17. Angeli's Pizzeria
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 413 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4334
#16. Pie in the Sky
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 716 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-2974
#15. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (693 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539
#14. Piezzetta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058
#13. Birroteca
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318
#12. Paulie Gee's Hampden
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3537 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211-2520
#11. De Santis Bar Grill & Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9638 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236-1106
#10. BricknFire Pizza Co
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1608
#9. Hersh's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920
#8. Bop Brick Oven Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456
#7. Iggies
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784
#6. Verde
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641
#5. HomeSlyce
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373
#4. Joe Squared Pizza & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201-5913
#3. Matthew's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904
#2. Isabella's Brick Oven
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418
#1. Joe Benny's Focacceria
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332
