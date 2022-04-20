ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWOPH600
bbernard // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078bdd_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Blitz Of Quarry Link

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209-3757
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liQi4_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#27. Mike's Pizza House of Arbutus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1306 Linden Ave Ste 3, Baltimore, MD 21227-2404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLgMT_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#26. &pizza - Charles Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3201 Saint Paul St Suite 8858 D, Baltimore, MD 21218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipjJQ_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#25. UNO Chicago Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kGUu_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#24. Gil's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5132 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206-5105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBK4p_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#23. Squire's Restaurant & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6723 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21222-1715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MHMlb_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#22. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QqOqe_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#21. Zellas Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1145 Hollins St, Baltimore, MD 21223-2555
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZvhN_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#20. Frank's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6620 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufgOo_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#19. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5350 Campbell Boulevard Nottingham Square II, Baltimore, MD 21236
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AGlH8_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#18. Johnny Rad's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231-3107
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ya9S0_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#17. Angeli's Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 413 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4334
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GofdY_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#16. Pie in the Sky

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 716 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-2974
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hVUg_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#15. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (693 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrIcs_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#14. Piezzetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ol52F_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#13. Birroteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3tnp_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#12. Paulie Gee's Hampden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3537 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211-2520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LK0I0_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#11. De Santis Bar Grill & Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9638 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236-1106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Z3w2_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#10. BricknFire Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ww8Lf_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#9. Hersh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bmQr_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#8. Bop Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TNKN9_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#7. Iggies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXAhS_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#6. Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScgBF_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#5. HomeSlyce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYwvT_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#4. Joe Squared Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 33 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201-5913
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir9oU_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#3. Matthew's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7uuo_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#2. Isabella's Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wwe8e_0dNWOPH600
Tripadvisor

#1. Joe Benny's Focacceria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

