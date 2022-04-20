bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Baltimore on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#28. Pizza Blitz Of Quarry Link

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2622 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209-3757

#27. Mike's Pizza House of Arbutus

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1306 Linden Ave Ste 3, Baltimore, MD 21227-2404

#26. &pizza - Charles Village

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3201 Saint Paul St Suite 8858 D, Baltimore, MD 21218

#25. UNO Chicago Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202-1039

#24. Gil's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5132 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206-5105

#23. Squire's Restaurant & Catering

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6723 Holabird Ave, Baltimore, MD 21222-1715

#22. Forno Restaurant + Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 17 N Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1718

#21. Zellas Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1145 Hollins St, Baltimore, MD 21223-2555

#20. Frank's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6620 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206

#19. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5350 Campbell Boulevard Nottingham Square II, Baltimore, MD 21236

#18. Johnny Rad's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2108 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21231-3107

#17. Angeli's Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 413 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4334

#16. Pie in the Sky

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 716 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-2974

#15. Di Pasquale's Italian Marketplace & Deli

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (693 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3700 Gough St, Baltimore, MD 21224-2539

#14. Piezzetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1525 Russell St Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore, MD 21230-2058

#13. Birroteca

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (219 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1520 Clipper Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211-2318

#12. Paulie Gee's Hampden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3537 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211-2520

#11. De Santis Bar Grill & Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9638 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21236-1106

#10. BricknFire Pizza Co

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 110 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201-1608

#9. Hersh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1843 Light St # 45, Baltimore, MD 21230-4920

#8. Bop Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 800 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231-3456

#7. Iggies

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 N Calvert St Ste 1, Baltimore, MD 21202-3784

#6. Verde

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 641 S Montford Ave Montford and Foster Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224-3641

#5. HomeSlyce

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 336 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201-4373

#4. Joe Squared Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (217 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 33 W North Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201-5913

#3. Matthew's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3131 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224-3904

#2. Isabella's Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 221 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4418

#1. Joe Benny's Focacceria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 S High St, Baltimore, MD 21202-4332

