Jacksonville, FL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWOOdb00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OH72K_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#28. Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 8221 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-0771
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvAPk_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#27. Renna's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 16, Jacksonville, FL 32244-6127
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBbNJ_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#26. Pizza Bella

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9210 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-9237
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2riuda_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#25. Sino's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 7159 Philips Hwy Suite 102, Jacksonville, FL 32256-6863
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fY97N_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#24. Dolce's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-8628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exPFW_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#23. Mikey's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7544 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-3004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFqwW_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#22. Ale Pie House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3951 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-9381
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACg9s_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#21. Matt's Italia

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2771 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5549
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgXXK_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#20. Vino's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEX3b_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#19. Brucci's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy Ste 107, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7280
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWbdv_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#18. Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 121, Jacksonville, FL 32258-2448
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14kdBc_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#17. Vinny's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-1582
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15C2WM_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#16. Renna's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11111 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9zf9_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#15. EJ's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9119-17 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4307
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RlgJ0_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#14. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3325 Plymouth St Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32205-6067
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcgSr_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#13. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4712 River City Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246-7439
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpODv_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mama Mia's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12220 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5822
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUgwx_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#11. Al's Pizza - Riverside

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 Margaret St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3870
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuhAf_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#10. Al's Pizza - Baymeadows

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzqCa_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#9. Casa Dora Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRP8x_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#8. Joseph's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7316 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32208-4124
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MElyG_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#7. Crispy's Springfield Gallery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206-4403
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIJlg_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#6. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - Avondale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3611 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19geY6_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#5. Tony D's New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9683
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eF3oQ_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - River City

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15170 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Jmvn_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#3. Picasso's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6295
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Iz7Z_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#2. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - Town Center

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9734 Deer Lake Ct Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyXH8_0dNWOOdb00
Tripadvisor

#1. Carmines Pie House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4224
