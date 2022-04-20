Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Jacksonville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Uncle Maddio's Pizza Joint
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 8221 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32256-0771
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Renna's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd Ste 16, Jacksonville, FL 32244-6127
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Pizza Bella
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9210 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-9237
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Sino's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 7159 Philips Hwy Suite 102, Jacksonville, FL 32256-6863
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Dolce's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-8628
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Mikey's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7544 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Ale Pie House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3951 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205-9381
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Matt's Italia
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2771 Monument Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5549
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Vino's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1430 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207-8536
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Brucci's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7860 Gate Pkwy Ste 107, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7280
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Brooklyn Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 13820 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 121, Jacksonville, FL 32258-2448
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Vinny's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14185 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250-1582
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Renna's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11111 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7946
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. EJ's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9119-17 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-4307
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Five Star Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3325 Plymouth St Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32205-6067
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4712 River City Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246-7439
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Mama Mia's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12220 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225-5822
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Al's Pizza - Riverside
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1620 Margaret St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-3870
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Al's Pizza - Baymeadows
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8060 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256-7461
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Casa Dora Italian Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 108 E Forsyth St, Jacksonville, FL 32202-3318
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Joseph's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7316 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32208-4124
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Crispy's Springfield Gallery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206-4403
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - Avondale
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3611 Saint Johns Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32205
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Tony D's New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8358 Point Meadows Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256-9683
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - River City
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15170 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Jacksonville, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Picasso's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10503 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257-6295
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Mellow Mushroom Jacksonville - Town Center
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9734 Deer Lake Ct Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Carmines Pie House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2677 Forbes St, Jacksonville, FL 32204-4224
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0