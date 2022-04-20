ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWOJDy00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHbs2_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#29. Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2006 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2104
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYTBg_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pizza Palermo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5440 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-1666
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5Qwd_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#27. Slice on Broadway

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216-3134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3BFl_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#26. Giorgio's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 908 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5ukB_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#25. Angelo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4766 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224-2040
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOobC_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#24. Monte Cello's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2198 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15209-1307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM3gz_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#23. Dinette

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5996 Penn Cir S, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3830
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNk8D_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#22. Slice on Broadway

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Federal St PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSn6O_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#21. Donte's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6409 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-3530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLGtC_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#20. A'Pizza Badamo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 656 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228-1915
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wmqv9_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#19. Vincent's Pizza Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 998 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221-5230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04LPyp_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#18. DiPietro's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15229-1819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1JMj_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ardolino Inc

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1141 Boyce Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye4lr_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Milano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1304 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-6214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=157q7L_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#15. Aiello's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2112 Murray Ave Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2173
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7qWN_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pizza Milano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 134 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2clatq_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#13. Iron Born Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 54 21st St Smallman Galley, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4436
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q86z_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#12. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Settler's Ridge Robinson Township, PA 15205, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3ESg_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#11. Vincent's Of Greentree

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 Mansfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15220-2709
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6mk6_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#10. Driftwood Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3615 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAqAa_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#9. Fiori's Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 103 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15226-1241
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RWL4_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#8. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 290 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1423
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aymF2_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#7. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3801 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1869
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhkuy_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#6. Bella Notte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1914 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ot9QN_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#5. Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 123 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hilbN_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#4. Mineo's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2128 Murray Ave Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2164
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ruqLP_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#3. Mercurio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5523 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2350
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpu5n_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzaiolo Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8 Market Sq, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43EKhH_0dNWOJDy00
Tripadvisor

#1. Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (667 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

