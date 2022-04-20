bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Pittsburgh on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Napoli Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2006 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2104

#28. Pizza Palermo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5440 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-1666

#27. Slice on Broadway

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2128 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216-3134

#26. Giorgio's Place

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 908 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233-1718

#25. Angelo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4766 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224-2040

#24. Monte Cello's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2198 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15209-1307

#23. Dinette

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5996 Penn Cir S, Pittsburgh, PA 15206-3830

#22. Slice on Broadway

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Federal St PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15212-5724

#21. Donte's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6409 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236-3530

#20. A'Pizza Badamo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 656 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15228-1915

#19. Vincent's Pizza Park

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 998 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221-5230

#18. DiPietro's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 412 Perry Hwy, Pittsburgh, PA 15229-1819

#17. Ardolino Inc

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1141 Boyce Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15241

#16. Pizza Milano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1304 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15219-6214

#15. Aiello's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2112 Murray Ave Ste 1, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2173

#14. Pizza Milano

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 134 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3306

#13. Iron Born Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 54 21st St Smallman Galley, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4436

#12. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Settler's Ridge Robinson Township, PA 15205, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

#11. Vincent's Of Greentree

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (111 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 Mansfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15220-2709

#10. Driftwood Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3615 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1801

#9. Fiori's Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 103 Capital Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15226-1241

#8. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 290 Settlers Ridge Center Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-1423

#7. Piccolo Forno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3801 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201-1869

#6. Bella Notte

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $

- Address: 1914 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-4416

#5. Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 123 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

#4. Mineo's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2128 Murray Ave Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, PA 15217-2164

#3. Mercurio's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5523 Walnut St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232-2350

#2. Pizzaiolo Primo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (352 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8 Market Sq, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-1813

#1. Proper Brick Oven and Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (667 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 139 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3403

