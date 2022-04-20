ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

 2 days ago

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#16. Murphy's Pub and Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 510 South Perryville Road, Rockford, IL 61108
#15. Franchesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826
#14. GreenFire Restaurant Bar & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6731 Pavlock Rd., Rockford, IL 61114-4429
#13. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6280 E State St Unit A, Rockford, IL 61108-2516
#12. Primo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1710 Rural St Suite# 2, Rockford, IL 61107-3152
#11. Pino's on Main Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2511 N Main Street, Rockford, IL 61103
#10. Sam's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6075 E Riverside Blvd #4413, Rockford, IL 61114-4413
#9. Maciano's Pizza & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5801 Columbia Pkwy #101 #101, Rockford, IL 61108
#8. Itzza Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3863 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114-8080
#7. Giuseppi's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 Halsted Rd, Rockford, IL 61103-3117
#6. John's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2914 11th St, Rockford, IL 61109-1208
#5. Gerry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7403 Argus Drive, Rockford, IL 61107
#4. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107-5227
#3. Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1015
#2. Capri

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 313 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1012
#1. Lino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (652 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5611 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2424
