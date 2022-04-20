siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Rockford on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#16. Murphy's Pub and Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 510 South Perryville Road, Rockford, IL 61108

Tripadvisor

#15. Franchesco's Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (493 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107-6826

Tripadvisor

#14. GreenFire Restaurant Bar & Bakery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (464 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6731 Pavlock Rd., Rockford, IL 61114-4429

Tripadvisor

#13. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6280 E State St Unit A, Rockford, IL 61108-2516

Tripadvisor

#12. Primo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1710 Rural St Suite# 2, Rockford, IL 61107-3152

Tripadvisor

#11. Pino's on Main Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2511 N Main Street, Rockford, IL 61103

Tripadvisor

#10. Sam's Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6075 E Riverside Blvd #4413, Rockford, IL 61114-4413

Tripadvisor

#9. Maciano's Pizza & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5801 Columbia Pkwy #101 #101, Rockford, IL 61108

Tripadvisor

#8. Itzza Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3863 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114-8080

Tripadvisor

#7. Giuseppi's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 950 Halsted Rd, Rockford, IL 61103-3117

Tripadvisor

#6. John's Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2914 11th St, Rockford, IL 61109-1208

Tripadvisor

#5. Gerry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7403 Argus Drive, Rockford, IL 61107

Tripadvisor

#4. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107-5227

Tripadvisor

#3. Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 408 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1015

Tripadvisor

#2. Capri

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 313 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-1012

Tripadvisor

#1. Lino's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (652 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5611 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108-2424

