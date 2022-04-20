siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1735 Arden Way Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95815-5009

#17. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 127 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3226

#16. Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1200 K St Ste 10, Sacramento, CA 95814-3950

#15. Original Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4571 Gateway Park Blvd Ste 1, Sacramento, CA 95834-2448

#14. Giovanni's Old World New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6200 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4617

#13. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1140 Exposition Blvd #200, Sacramento, CA 95815-4332

#12. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA 95833-3938

#11. Federalist Public House & Beer Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2009 N St Entrance Is Through the Alley Only, Sacramento, CA 95811-4222

#10. Taste of Tuscany

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7735 Roseville Rd Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95842-3907

#9. Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1501 16th St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072

#8. Slice of Old Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1019 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3201

#7. Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 21st St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5236

#6. Masullo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2711 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-2927

#5. Roma Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8491 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826-3515

#4. One Speed

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4818 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4437

#3. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4105

#2. Pieology Pizzeria Sacramento, CA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1020 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4001

#1. Chicago Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2416 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-4806

