Sacramento, CA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento

By Stacker
 2 days ago

siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Sacramento on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#18. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1735 Arden Way Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95815-5009
Tripadvisor

#17. Round Table Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 127 K St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3226
Tripadvisor

#16. Upper Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1200 K St Ste 10, Sacramento, CA 95814-3950
Tripadvisor

#15. Original Pete's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4571 Gateway Park Blvd Ste 1, Sacramento, CA 95834-2448
Tripadvisor

#14. Giovanni's Old World New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6200 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4617
Tripadvisor

#13. Extreme Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1140 Exposition Blvd #200, Sacramento, CA 95815-4332
Tripadvisor

#12. Mountain Mike's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2610 Gateway Oaks Dr, Sacramento, CA 95833-3938
Tripadvisor

#11. Federalist Public House & Beer Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2009 N St Entrance Is Through the Alley Only, Sacramento, CA 95811-4222
Tripadvisor

#10. Taste of Tuscany

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7735 Roseville Rd Ste A, Sacramento, CA 95842-3907
Tripadvisor

#9. Uncle Vito's Slice of NY

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1501 16th St Ste 100, Sacramento, CA 95814-6072
Tripadvisor

#8. Slice of Old Sacramento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1019 2nd St, Sacramento, CA 95814-3201
Tripadvisor

#7. Zelda's Original Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 21st St, Sacramento, CA 95811-5236
Tripadvisor

#6. Masullo Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2711 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818-2927
Tripadvisor

#5. Roma Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8491 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826-3515
Tripadvisor

#4. One Speed

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4818 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95819-4437
Tripadvisor

#3. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1806 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811-4105
Tripadvisor

#2. Pieology Pizzeria Sacramento, CA

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1020 16th St, Sacramento, CA 95814-4001
Tripadvisor

#1. Chicago Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2416 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816-4806
