ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWOFh400
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRUe7_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#29. Magdalena's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2313 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQTnp_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#28. Tampiz

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-1929
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omaH5_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#27. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (451 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrQvT_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#26. Bruno’s Pizza Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2301 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-9405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBUJQ_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#25. Ny Times Square Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 226 E Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-1625
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2vpz_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#24. Chubby's Super Subs & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5023 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-3823
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAXVM_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#23. Hampton Station Pizza & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 5921 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-7146
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rFXOP_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#22. Best NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgreH_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#21. Wood Fired Pizza Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2822 E Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-2653
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zojrY_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#20. ABC Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1242 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-1314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c60dr_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#19. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14432 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2020
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12IvMV_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#18. Marina's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12121 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1732
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RXdc3_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#17. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4910 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2120
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eG1MB_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#16. Viva Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 W El Prado Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-8404
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LY1y_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#15. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16019 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa, FL 33647-2001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yMH3_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#14. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13020 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ena5K_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#13. Forbici Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1633 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2836
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zV1we_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#12. Gourmet Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 S Armenia Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609-4196
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWhpX_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#11. Mangia Bene Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1811 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33605-3658
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DuZUn_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#10. Sally O'Neal's Pizza Hotline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1319 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tffAg_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#9. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YXBHA_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#8. Taste of New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 17503 Preserve Walk Ln Ste C, Tampa, FL 33647-3254
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zq83u_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#7. Lee's Grocery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2210 N Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixn2x_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#6. New York New York Pizza - Ybor City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKmE2_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 253 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTUbp_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#4. Tampa Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 N Ashley Dr Suite C, Tampa, FL 33602-4356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7dBV_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#3. Due Amici

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7th Street Ibor City, Tampa, FL
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437zNg_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#2. Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 N Franklin St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33602-4801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMBv3_0dNWOFh400
Tripadvisor

#1. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 10926 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Tampa, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Steakhouses#Food Drink#American#Italian#Tampiz Rating
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy