Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#29. Magdalena's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2313 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33612

#28. Tampiz

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 113 S Hyde Park Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-1929

#27. Bella's Italian Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (451 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1413 S Howard Ave Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33606-3176

#26. Bruno’s Pizza Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2301 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33612-9405

#25. Ny Times Square Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 226 E Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-1625

#24. Chubby's Super Subs & Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 5023 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611-3823

#23. Hampton Station Pizza & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Bar

- Price: $

- Address: 5921 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604-7146

#22. Best NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2025

#21. Wood Fired Pizza Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (98 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2822 E Bearss Ave, Tampa, FL 33613-2653

#20. ABC Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1242 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-1314

#19. Ledo Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14432 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2020

#18. Marina's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12121 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33626-1732

#17. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4910 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603-2120

#16. Viva Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4301 W El Prado Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629-8404

#15. Cappy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16019 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa, FL 33647-2001

#14. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13020 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618-2808

#13. Forbici Modern Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1633 W Snow Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-2836

#12. Gourmet Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 S Armenia Ave Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33609-4196

#11. Mangia Bene Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1811 N 15th St, Tampa, FL 33605-3658

#10. Sally O'Neal's Pizza Hotline

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (103 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1319 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606-3124

#9. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5816

#8. Taste of New York Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 17503 Preserve Walk Ln Ste C, Tampa, FL 33647-3254

#7. Lee's Grocery

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2210 N Central Ave, Tampa, FL 33602-2406

#6. New York New York Pizza - Ybor City

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1512 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605-3704

#5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 253 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#4. Tampa Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 N Ashley Dr Suite C, Tampa, FL 33602-4356

#3. Due Amici

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7th Street Ibor City, Tampa, FL

#2. Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 N Franklin St Ste 101, Tampa, FL 33602-4801

#1. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (124 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 10926 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617-3004

