Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Pizza Republica
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5375 Landmark Pl Ste 113, Denver, CO 80111-1949
#29. Pizzeria Locale - Highlands
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3484 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO 80211
#28. Fat Sully’s Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 141 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1549
#27. Bonnie Brae Tavern
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 740 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80209-4723
#26. Gattara
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1776 Grant Street Warwick Hotel, Suite 117, Denver, CO 80203
#25. Pantaleone's New York Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 S Holly St Ste 6, Denver, CO 80222-5632
#24. Happy Camper
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3211 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3522
#23. Cattivella
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10195 E 29th Dr Suite 110, Denver, CO 80238-3956
#22. White Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1702 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
#21. Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 S Gaylord St Tennessee, Denver, CO 80209
#20. Proto's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 15th St Ste 190, Denver, CO 80202-6105
#19. Tony P's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
#18. Patxi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1598 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1673
#17. Kaos Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1439 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
#16. Bar Dough
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3317
#15. Parisi
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2309
#14. Viale Pizza & Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1390 S Colorado Blvd St 190, Denver, CO 80222-3300
#13. Esters Denver
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1950 S Holly St, Denver, CO 80222-4800
#12. Fat Sully's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711
#11. Cart - Driver
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Larimer St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80205-2275
#10. Blue Pan Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3433
#9. Atomic Cowboy
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711
#8. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16375 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739
#7. Blue Pan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212-1740
#6. Osteria Marco
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (971 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704
#5. Mellow Mushroom Downtown Denver
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 16th Street Suite 108, Denver, CO 80202
#4. Angelo's Taverna
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806
#3. Pizza Republica
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 890 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3289
#2. Hops and Pie
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3920 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2114
#1. Marco's Coal-Fired
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016
