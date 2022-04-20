ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver

By Stacker
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Denver

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Denver on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFND7_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#30. Pizza Republica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5375 Landmark Pl Ste 113, Denver, CO 80111-1949
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5bmm_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#29. Pizzeria Locale - Highlands

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3484 W. 32nd Ave., Denver, CO 80211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsLWj_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#28. Fat Sully’s Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 141 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209-1549
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agBhb_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#27. Bonnie Brae Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 740 S University Blvd, Denver, CO 80209-4723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PwQF_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#26. Gattara

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1776 Grant Street Warwick Hotel, Suite 117, Denver, CO 80203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cpvcr_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#25. Pantaleone's New York Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2120 S Holly St Ste 6, Denver, CO 80222-5632
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrq6K_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#24. Happy Camper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3211 Pecos St, Denver, CO 80211-3522
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZNbv1_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#23. Cattivella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10195 E 29th Dr Suite 110, Denver, CO 80238-3956
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pkd07_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#22. White Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1702 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80218
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKzdB_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#21. Homegrown Tap & Dough - Wash Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1001 S Gaylord St Tennessee, Denver, CO 80209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZBI5_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#20. Proto's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 15th St Ste 190, Denver, CO 80202-6105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF1aH_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#19. Tony P's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06CiGV_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#18. Patxi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1598 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218-1673
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2F59_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#17. Kaos Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1439 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210-2226
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBRY7_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#16. Bar Dough

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2227 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211-3317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Y5xX_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#15. Parisi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4401 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p148o_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#14. Viale Pizza & Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1390 S Colorado Blvd St 190, Denver, CO 80222-3300
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1rdv_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#13. Esters Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1950 S Holly St, Denver, CO 80222-4800
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2cKp_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#12. Fat Sully's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SPosM_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#11. Cart - Driver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 Larimer St Ste 100, Denver, CO 80205-2275
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hSKz_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#10. Blue Pan Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3509 E 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206-3433
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nn8IU_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#9. Atomic Cowboy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3237 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206-1711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mUWe_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#8. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (380 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16375 E 40th Ave, Denver, CO 80239-5739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vP7y0_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#7. Blue Pan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3930 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80212-1740
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FPIj_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#6. Osteria Marco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (971 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1453 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80202-1704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGmtR_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom Downtown Denver

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1201 16th Street Suite 108, Denver, CO 80202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320Wi6_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#4. Angelo's Taverna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 E 6th Ave, Denver, CO 80203-3806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dC0SQ_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#3. Pizza Republica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (266 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 890 14th St, Denver, CO 80202-3289
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbLdT_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#2. Hops and Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (237 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3920 Tennyson St, Denver, CO 80212-2114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OuPHU_0dNWODvc00
Tripadvisor

#1. Marco's Coal-Fired

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (791 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2129 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205-2016
- Read more on Tripadvisor

