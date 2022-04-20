ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWOC2t00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvHZV_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#16. Midtown Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 955 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20SvyZ_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#15. American Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8017 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9715
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0SCq_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#14. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3903 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5922
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBlhH_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#13. Christopher's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4422 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnBLe_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#12. Ciervo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5fxs_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#11. Italian Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tt9U9_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#10. Brother Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6051 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETV5p_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#9. Jo-Jo Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7800 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3759
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvpfh_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#8. The Wild Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6259
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suad2_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#7. 2 Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EilBy_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#6. Boulevard Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1170 Eisenhower Blvd Frnt 3, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2335
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcXgA_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#5. Italian Delight

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFdjk_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#4. Papa Joe's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPbOU_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#3. Two Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxm6D_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9UGb_0dNWOC2t00
Tripadvisor

#1. Cork & Fork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

