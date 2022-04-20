Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Midtown Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 955 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. American Pie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8017 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9715
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Naples Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3903 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5922
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Christopher's Pizza & Subs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4422 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Ciervo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Italian Pizza & Subs
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Brother Joe's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6051 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Jo-Jo Pizzeria & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7800 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3759
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. The Wild Tomato
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6259
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. 2 Brothers Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Boulevard Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1170 Eisenhower Blvd Frnt 3, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2335
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Italian Delight
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Papa Joe's Pizza and Subs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Two Brothers Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Cork & Fork
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0