Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#16. Midtown Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 955 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2312

#15. American Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 8017 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-9715

#14. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3903 Union Deposit Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-5922

#13. Christopher's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4422 Oakhurst Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17110-3452

#12. Ciervo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1435 N 2nd St Fl 1, Harrisburg, PA 17102-2670

#11. Italian Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 6220 Derry St Ste A, Harrisburg, PA 17111-0000

#10. Brother Joe's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6051 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2672

#9. Jo-Jo Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7800 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-3759

#8. The Wild Tomato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109-6259

#7. 2 Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 5125 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-2990

#6. Boulevard Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1170 Eisenhower Blvd Frnt 3, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2335

#5. Italian Delight

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4151 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112-1024

#4. Papa Joe's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3950 Tecport Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17111-1465

#3. Two Brothers Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 4640 High Pointe Blvd Ste 64, Harrisburg, PA 17111-2463

#2. Bacco Pizzeria and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 N 2nd St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1634

#1. Cork & Fork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 200 State St, Harrisburg, PA 17101-1132

