Phoenix, AZ

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Phoenix on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#30. Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzerias

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3102 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008-3702
Tripadvisor

#29. Nook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3623 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5126
Tripadvisor

#28. Florencia Pizza Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3646 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044-7116
Tripadvisor

#27. Humble Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2333 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-1607
Tripadvisor

#26. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1949 E Camelback Rd Ste 144, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4145
Tripadvisor

#25. Pino's Pizza AL Centro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 139 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4429
Tripadvisor

#24. California Pizza Kitchen Biltmore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 E Camelback Rd Ste 112, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4202
Tripadvisor

#23. North Italia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4925 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-2610
Tripadvisor

#22. Mellow Mushroom Phoenix

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (223 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2490 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tripadvisor

#21. Base Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3115 E Lincoln Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85016-2317
Tripadvisor

#20. Spinato's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5509 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2502
Tripadvisor

#19. Times Square Neighborhood Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2602 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027-2407
Tripadvisor

#18. Spinato's Pizzzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4848 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-0858
Tripadvisor

#17. Stumpy's Pizza & Subs

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1331 E Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020-4276
Tripadvisor

#16. La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4410 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-4145
Tripadvisor

#15. Forno 301

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1616 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-1694
Tripadvisor

#14. Hanny's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2481
Tripadvisor

#13. La Piazza Locale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2357
Tripadvisor

#12. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4602 East Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tripadvisor

#11. Doughbird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4385 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018-5325
Tripadvisor

#10. Picazzo's Healthy Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4669 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7703
Tripadvisor

#9. Spinato's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1614 E Bell Rd Ste 104 Bell Road and 16th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022-2834
Tripadvisor

#8. Oregano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (391 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1008 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-3230
Tripadvisor

#7. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012-1060
Tripadvisor

#6. Federal Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5210 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Tripadvisor

#5. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2334
Tripadvisor

#4. Cibo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003-1528
Tripadvisor

#3. The Parlor Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1916 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4110
Tripadvisor

#2. Pizzeria Bianco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4743 N 20th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4706
Tripadvisor

#1. Pomo Pizzeria Phoenix

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 N 1st St Suite 120, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2022
