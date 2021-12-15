ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man found dead off SR-94 in Golden Hill area

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aV5tp_0dNWO9Tx00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was found dead off the state Route 94 freeway in Golden Hill Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said they received reports of a disabled white Mazda Tribute SUV on the right shoulder of eastbound SR-94 near 25th Street at around 6:40 a.m., with a man found “face down in the ice plant” and unresponsive in a nearby embankment.

According to the CHP, officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, but the man -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the man’s death is under investigation, and it remains unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the incident.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Chp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy