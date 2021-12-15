Man found dead off SR-94 in Golden Hill area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was found dead off the state Route 94 freeway in Golden Hill Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said they received reports of a disabled white Mazda Tribute SUV on the right shoulder of eastbound SR-94 near 25th Street at around 6:40 a.m., with a man found “face down in the ice plant” and unresponsive in a nearby embankment.

According to the CHP, officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, but the man -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the man’s death is under investigation, and it remains unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the incident.