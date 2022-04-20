ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWO7iV00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqqsT_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#27. Antonella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 360 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-5093
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bvDiS_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#26. Mellow Mushroom Winter Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yVvg_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#25. Goodfella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11873 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826-4723
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef64n_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pizza Bruno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3990 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Vmyu_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#23. Tornatore's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3818 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-2833
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqM8R_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#22. Francesco's Ristorante and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 S Orlando Ave Suite 104, Maitland, FL 32751-5644
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RioFb_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#21. Brick & Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1621 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806-2920
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y971N_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#20. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4774 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wOeZp_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#19. Prato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OU7t4_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#18. Braccia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-7400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JmUg_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#17. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12151 S Apopka Vineland Rd Near The Intersection Of South Apopka Vineland Road & Vinings Way Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32836
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47nbGZ_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swcmi_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#15. Famas Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5474 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zuWL9_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#14. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jfqkf_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#13. Rome's Flavours

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-3819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08wpts_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#12. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rz9qr_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#11. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,004 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12553 State Road 535 Crossroads Shopping Center, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8Avw_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#10. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (827 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6203 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8912
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQrkM_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#9. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11062 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ow12K_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh8Mh_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mellow Mushroom Orlando - International Drive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10725 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dXiRU_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sal's Market Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iHwL8_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#5. Pie-Fection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c19qv_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#4. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNlmE_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#3. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NqxLt_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#2. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7PDP_0dNWO7iV00
Tripadvisor

#1. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (822 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

