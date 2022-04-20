bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#27. Antonella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 360 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-5093

#26. Mellow Mushroom Winter Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2015 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792

#25. Goodfella's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11873 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826-4723

#24. Pizza Bruno

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3990 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806-2702

#23. Tornatore's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3818 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-2833

#22. Francesco's Ristorante and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 S Orlando Ave Suite 104, Maitland, FL 32751-5644

#21. Brick & Fire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1621 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806-2920

#20. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4774 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643

#19. Prato

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813

#18. Braccia Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-7400

#17. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,475 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12151 S Apopka Vineland Rd Near The Intersection Of South Apopka Vineland Road & Vinings Way Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32836

#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,957 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325

#15. Famas Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5474 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774

#14. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400

#13. Rome's Flavours

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 124 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-3819

#12. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319

#11. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,004 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12553 State Road 535 Crossroads Shopping Center, Orlando, FL 32836-6724

#10. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (827 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6203 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8912

#9. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11062 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7308

#8. Pizza Xtreme

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952

#7. Mellow Mushroom Orlando - International Drive

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10725 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

#6. Sal's Market Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (491 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880

#5. Pie-Fection

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971

#4. Flippers Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724

#3. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384

#2. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $

- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716

#1. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (822 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316

