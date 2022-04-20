Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
bbernard // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Orlando on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Antonella's Pizzeria
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 360 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-5093
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Mellow Mushroom Winter Park
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2015 Aloma Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Goodfella's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11873 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32826-4723
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Pizza Bruno
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3990 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, FL 32806-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Tornatore's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3818 Edgewater Dr, Orlando, FL 32804-2833
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Francesco's Ristorante and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 S Orlando Ave Suite 104, Maitland, FL 32751-5644
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Brick & Fire
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1621 S Orange Ave Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32806-2920
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (362 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4774 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811-3643
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Prato
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (886 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 N Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Braccia Ristorante
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-7400
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,475 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12151 S Apopka Vineland Rd Near The Intersection Of South Apopka Vineland Road & Vinings Way Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32836
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,957 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8250 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819-9325
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Famas Pizza and Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5474 Central Florida Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32821-8774
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4200 Conroy Rd The Mall at Millenia, Orlando, FL 32839-2400
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Rome's Flavours
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 124 E Morse Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32789-3819
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Blaze Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 4100 N Alafaya Trl corner of Alafayia & University, near UCF, Orlando, FL 32826-2319
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,004 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12553 State Road 535 Crossroads Shopping Center, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (827 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6203 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-8912
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (572 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11062 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821-7308
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Pizza Xtreme
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7250 S Kirkman Rd Suite 103, Orlando, FL 32819-8952
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mellow Mushroom Orlando - International Drive
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (414 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10725 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32821
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Sal's Market Deli
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5601 Universal Blvd Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, FL 32819-7880
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Pie-Fection
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3120 S Kirkman Rd Ste F, Orlando, FL 32811-1971
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Flippers Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (371 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 12525 State Road 535, Orlando, FL 32836-6724
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8031 Turkey Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819-7384
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. NYPD Pizza Lake Cay
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (982 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 9900 Universal Blvd Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32819-8716
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. NYPD Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (822 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2589 S Hiawassee Rd, Orlando, FL 32835-6316
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0