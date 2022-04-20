Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#30. Robert's Pizza & Dough Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 N McClurg Ct Along the Ogden Slip, Chicago, IL 60611-5144
Tripadvisor
#29. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2702
Tripadvisor
#28. Labriola
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (740 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 535 N Michigan Ave Just over Grand and Michigan Avenue Sidewalk, Chicago, IL 60611-3814
Tripadvisor
#27. Osteria La Madia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-4845
Tripadvisor
#26. Bella Bacino's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (695 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 66 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7202
Tripadvisor
#25. Connie's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2373 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1857
Tripadvisor
#24. Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3719 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60634-2209
Tripadvisor
#23. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6314 S Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60638-5814
Tripadvisor
#22. Gino's East South Loop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 521 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605-1529
Tripadvisor
#21. Gino's East
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 N. LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60654
Tripadvisor
#20. Pizano's Pizza in The Loop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (949 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 61 E Madison St, Chicago, IL 60603-3001
Tripadvisor
#19. Aurelio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
Tripadvisor
#18. Gino's East
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,884 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 162 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2916
Tripadvisor
#17. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 E Grand Ave Navy Pier, Chicago, IL 60611
Tripadvisor
#16. Pizano's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 864 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-8691
Tripadvisor
#15. Pizzeria Due
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713
Tripadvisor
#14. Pequods Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,026 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-3011
Tripadvisor
#13. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 958 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-2317
Tripadvisor
#12. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 E Randolph St Prudential Plaza, Chicago, IL 60601
Tripadvisor
#11. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1040 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-3326
Tripadvisor
#10. Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4613
Tripadvisor
#9. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,646 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 439 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-4512
Tripadvisor
#8. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
Tripadvisor
#7. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2603
Tripadvisor
#6. Giordano's
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60606
Tripadvisor
#5. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2225
Tripadvisor
#4. Piece
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1316
Tripadvisor
#3. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1120 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-2718
Tripadvisor
#2. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
Tripadvisor
#1. Spacca Napoli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312
