ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWO2Is00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Chicago

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzRRq_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#30. Robert's Pizza & Dough Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 465 N McClurg Ct Along the Ogden Slip, Chicago, IL 60611-5144
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJrc2_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#29. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 52 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611-2702
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BdNSY_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#28. Labriola

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (740 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 535 N Michigan Ave Just over Grand and Michigan Avenue Sidewalk, Chicago, IL 60611-3814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUEsD_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#27. Osteria La Madia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 59 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654-4845
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B8E0_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bella Bacino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (695 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 66 E Wacker Pl, Chicago, IL 60601-7202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4JKe_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#25. Connie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2373 S Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60616-1857
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0qZc_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#24. Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3719 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60634-2209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HmDG_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#23. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6314 S Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60638-5814
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31H5sz_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#22. Gino's East South Loop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (366 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 521 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605-1529
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bIXh_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#21. Gino's East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,521 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 500 N. LaSalle St, Chicago, IL 60654
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj10U_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#20. Pizano's Pizza in The Loop

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (949 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 61 E Madison St, Chicago, IL 60603-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQJ4e_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#19. Aurelio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1212 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwckN_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#18. Gino's East

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,884 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 162 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611-2916
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aF2Aj_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#17. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 700 E Grand Ave Navy Pier, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4sCg_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizano's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 864 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-8691
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HL1Et_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#15. Pizzeria Due

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 619 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-2713
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEngq_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pequods Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,026 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2207 N Clybourn Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-3011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GH1ax_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#13. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 958 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614-2317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2LfM_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#12. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 130 E Randolph St Prudential Plaza, Chicago, IL 60601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (727 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1040 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657-3326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zh2wi_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#10. Chicago Pizza & Oven Grinder

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (972 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614-4613
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Irqr6_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,646 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 439 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654-4512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqeJc_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#8. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,503 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 730 N Rush St, Chicago, IL 60611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1340 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605-2603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Giordano's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ShZHJ_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605-2225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30BCIB_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#4. Piece

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (478 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1927 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622-1316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gXrNr_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#3. Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,095 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1120 N State St, Chicago, IL 60610-2718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dElmd_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bongiorno's Italian Deli and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611-3591
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DsuLU_0dNWO2Is00
Tripadvisor

#1. Spacca Napoli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640-5312
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Pizza Crust#California Pizza Kitchen#Pizza Oven#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Chinese
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy