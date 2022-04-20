MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Miami

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. La Piazzetta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5143 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2703

#29. Pummarola MidTown Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3328 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3524

#28. Frankie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 9118 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165-5345

#27. Stanzione 87

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 87 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130-3011

#26. The Alley at The Betsy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1433 Collins Ave The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4103

#25. Spris Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3201 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3521

#24. Italymania

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1130 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4624

#23. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,834 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 667 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2915

#22. Pucci's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 888 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132-1550

#21. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (764 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 863 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5802

#20. Two Brothers Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13740 SW 84th St, Miami, FL 33183-4017

#19. 'O Munaciello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6425 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-6451

#18. Spris Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,146 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 731 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2813

#17. Tutto Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1763 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129

#16. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 50 Biscayne Blvd CU9, Miami, FL 33132-2905

#15. Farinelli 1937

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3197 Commodore Plz, Miami, FL 33133-5817

#14. Harry's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-2918

#13. Blocks Pizza Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1447 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4111

#12. Ironside Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138

#11. La Leggenda Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 224 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139

#10. The Big Cheese of Miami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8080 Southwest 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143

#9. Grafa Pizza&Pasta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211

#8. Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137-2635

#7. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza South Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,861 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2538

#6. Harry's Pizzeria - Coconut Grove

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2996 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133-6011

#5. Giotto Maestro della Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 959 West Ave Suite 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5201

#4. Pizza Pazza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 275 NE 18th St Ste 109, Miami, FL 33132-1117

#3. Mister O1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-4109

#2. Piola Miami Brickell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1250 S Miami Ave Corner of SW 13 St, Miami, FL 33130

#1. Crust

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (993 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128-1622

