Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Miami
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#30. La Piazzetta
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5143 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2703
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. Pummarola MidTown Pizzeria Napoletana
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3328 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3524
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Frankie's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9118 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165-5345
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Stanzione 87
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 87 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130-3011
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. The Alley at The Betsy
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1433 Collins Ave The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Spris Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3201 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Italymania
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1130 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4624
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Pizza Rustica
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,834 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 667 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2915
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Pucci's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 888 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132-1550
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Pizza Rustica
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (764 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 863 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5802
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Two Brothers Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13740 SW 84th St, Miami, FL 33183-4017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. 'O Munaciello
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6425 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-6451
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Spris Artisan Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 731 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Tutto Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1763 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Pizza Rustica
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 50 Biscayne Blvd CU9, Miami, FL 33132-2905
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Farinelli 1937
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3197 Commodore Plz, Miami, FL 33133-5817
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Harry's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-2918
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Blocks Pizza Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1447 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4111
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Ironside Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. La Leggenda Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 224 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. The Big Cheese of Miami
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8080 Southwest 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Grafa Pizza&Pasta
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137-2635
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza South Beach
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2538
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Harry's Pizzeria - Coconut Grove
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2996 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133-6011
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Giotto Maestro della Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 West Ave Suite 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5201
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Pizza Pazza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 NE 18th St Ste 109, Miami, FL 33132-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Mister O1
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-4109
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Piola Miami Brickell
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 S Miami Ave Corner of SW 13 St, Miami, FL 33130
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Crust
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (993 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128-1622
- Read more on Tripadvisor
