Miami, FL

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Miami

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWO1Q900
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Miami on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFlG2_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#30. La Piazzetta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5143 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137-2703
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ExhVY_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#29. Pummarola MidTown Pizzeria Napoletana

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3328 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3524
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E5Hi5_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#28. Frankie's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9118 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165-5345
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfsOe_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#27. Stanzione 87

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 87 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130-3011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3gSV_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#26. The Alley at The Betsy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1433 Collins Ave The Betsy Hotel, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cjEW_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#25. Spris Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3201 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-3521
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2zZI_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#24. Italymania

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1130 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4624
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnnjn_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#23. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,834 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 667 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2915
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdnEB_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#22. Pucci's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 888 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132-1550
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EcRTP_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (764 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 863 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5802
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0eFr_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#20. Two Brothers Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13740 SW 84th St, Miami, FL 33183-4017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wktTk_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#19. 'O Munaciello

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6425 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138-6451
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22s9mu_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#18. Spris Artisan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 731 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2813
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mY4c9_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#17. Tutto Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1763 Southwest 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKB77_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza Rustica

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 50 Biscayne Blvd CU9, Miami, FL 33132-2905
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbXRG_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#15. Farinelli 1937

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3197 Commodore Plz, Miami, FL 33133-5817
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ah7Ce_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#14. Harry's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3918 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127-2918
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eyk6Q_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#13. Blocks Pizza Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1447 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4111
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBMNR_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#12. Ironside Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (226 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7580 NE 4th Ct, Miami, FL 33138
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7aaL_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#11. La Leggenda Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (406 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 224 Espanola Way, Miami Beach, FL 33139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Y6Ve_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#10. The Big Cheese of Miami

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (258 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8080 Southwest 67th Avenue, Miami, FL 33143
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Z4D_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#9. Grafa Pizza&Pasta

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (336 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1357 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-4211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTTfr_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#8. Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5600 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137-2635
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04SUpy_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#7. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza South Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,861 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1680 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139-2538
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BgIoq_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#6. Harry's Pizzeria - Coconut Grove

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2996 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133-6011
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7tdO_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#5. Giotto Maestro della Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (469 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 959 West Ave Suite 2, Miami Beach, FL 33139-5201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M38Xw_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#4. Pizza Pazza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 NE 18th St Ste 109, Miami, FL 33132-1117
Tripadvisor

#3. Mister O1

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1000 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130-4109
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JXseF_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#2. Piola Miami Brickell

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 S Miami Ave Corner of SW 13 St, Miami, FL 33130
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uEoSs_0dNWO1Q900
Tripadvisor

#1. Crust

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (993 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 668 NW 5th St, Miami, FL 33128-1622
