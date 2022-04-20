ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Evansville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWNdeB00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32BRwk_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Gatti Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36YBgI_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#15. By The Slice Gourmet Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2011 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-1545
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GphzD_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Noble Roman's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 1216 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-6806
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZIh3z_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jimmy's Una Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4711 Pollack Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-5871
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTvHN_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Rounders Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 510 W Mill Rd, Evansville, IN 47710-3962
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WlJ4q_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Heady's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4120 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-3682
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlKfk_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#10. Roca Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1618 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-3481
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4Wra_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Talk of the Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1200 Edgar St, Evansville, IN 47710-2426
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8EVM_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#8. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6401 East Lloyd Expressway Suite C-102, Evansville, IN 47715
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ah3nA_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Kipplee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2350 East Division Street, Evansville, IN 47711
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2UBW_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#6. Spankeys Una Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4404 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712-6513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZbCWy_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#5. Steve's Una Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1005 S Saint James Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714-3233
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2uht_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Deerhead Pizza Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 E Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47711-5048
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3pQo_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#3. franklin Street Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2033 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5112
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJsT0_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Turoni's Pizzery and Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4 N Weinbach Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-6004
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2HbX_0dNWNdeB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Turoni's Pizzery & Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 408 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5418
