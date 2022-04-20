Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Evansville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Evansville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#16. Gatti Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-2408

#15. By The Slice Gourmet Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2011 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-1545

#14. Noble Roman's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 1216 S Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715-6806

#13. Jimmy's Una Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4711 Pollack Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-5871

#12. Rounders Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 510 W Mill Rd, Evansville, IN 47710-3962

#11. Heady's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4120 N 1st Ave, Evansville, IN 47710-3682

#10. Roca Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1618 S Kentucky Ave, Evansville, IN 47714-3481

#9. Talk of the Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1200 Edgar St, Evansville, IN 47710-2426

#8. MOD Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6401 East Lloyd Expressway Suite C-102, Evansville, IN 47715

#7. Kipplee's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2350 East Division Street, Evansville, IN 47711

#6. Spankeys Una Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4404 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712-6513

#5. Steve's Una Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1005 S Saint James Blvd, Evansville, IN 47714-3233

#4. Deerhead Pizza Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 E Columbia St, Evansville, IN 47711-5048

#3. franklin Street Pizza Factory

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2033 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712-5112

#2. Turoni's Pizzery and Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4 N Weinbach Ave, Evansville, IN 47711-6004

#1. Turoni's Pizzery & Brewery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 408 N Main St, Evansville, IN 47711-5418

