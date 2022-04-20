bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Big Tony's Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 525 Eaton St, Providence, RI 02908-2149

#17. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319

#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 82 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903-1752

#15. Minerva Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 20 S Angell St, Providence, RI 02906-5207

#14. Pasta Beach

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 195 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906-4442

#13. Tommy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 936 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3530

#12. Vasilios Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 579 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02909-2494

#11. Sicilia's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645

#10. Napolitano's Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 294 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903

#9. Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 308 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530

#8. Pizza Pie-er

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 374 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4469

#7. Pizza J

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 967 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4021

#6. Hope Street Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 772 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638

#5. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 258 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343

#4. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903

#3. Fellini Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329

#2. Flatbread Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 161 E Cushing St, Providence, RI 02906-2228

#1. Providence Coal-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 385 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3233

