Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#18. Big Tony's Pizza
- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 525 Eaton St, Providence, RI 02908-2149
#17. Al Forno
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319
#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 82 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903-1752
#15. Minerva Pizza House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 20 S Angell St, Providence, RI 02906-5207
#14. Pasta Beach
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 195 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906-4442
#13. Tommy's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 936 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3530
#12. Vasilios Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 579 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02909-2494
#11. Sicilia's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
#10. Napolitano's Brooklyn Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 294 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
#9. Roma
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530
#8. Pizza Pie-er
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 374 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4469
#7. Pizza J
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 967 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4021
#6. Hope Street Pizza Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638
#5. Antonio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 258 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343
#4. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903
#3. Fellini Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329
#2. Flatbread Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 161 E Cushing St, Providence, RI 02906-2228
#1. Providence Coal-Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 385 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3233
