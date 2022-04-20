ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7KDB_0dNWNbsj00
bbernard // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Providence

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Providence on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1uA4_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#18. Big Tony's Pizza

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 525 Eaton St, Providence, RI 02908-2149
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owTvg_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#17. Al Forno

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (580 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 577 S Main St, Providence, RI 02903-4319
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpJ2b_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#16. UNO Pizzeria & Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 82 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903-1752
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363K2I_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#15. Minerva Pizza House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 20 S Angell St, Providence, RI 02906-5207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L68ed_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pasta Beach

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 195 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906-4442
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VeHky_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#13. Tommy's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 936 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3530
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYLei_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#12. Vasilios Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 579 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02909-2494
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46kniK_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sicilia's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjech_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#10. Napolitano's Brooklyn Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 294 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNi8d_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#9. Roma

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNQtd_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#8. Pizza Pie-er

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 374 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4469
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UofJ_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#7. Pizza J

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 967 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iawp3_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#6. Hope Street Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 772 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3638
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmOmY_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#5. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 258 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrdmU_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#4. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulN3U_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#3. Fellini Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgVGo_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#2. Flatbread Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 161 E Cushing St, Providence, RI 02906-2228
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkIz7_0dNWNbsj00
Tripadvisor

#1. Providence Coal-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (356 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 385 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3233
