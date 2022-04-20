Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Prairie Fire Pie

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1303 E 15th St Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK 74120-5803

#17. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 3722 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-3262

#16. Pie Hole Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2708 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104-4714

#15. NYC Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 4775 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135-3001

#14. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7040

#13. Tulsa's Incredible Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8314 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2912

#12. Elgin Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 325 East MB Brady, Tulsa, OK 74120

#11. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7877 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-7847

#10. Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557

#9. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7414

#8. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7549 S Olympia Ave W, Tulsa, OK 74132-1855

#7. Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-4039

#6. Mother Road Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-3906

#5. LA Roma Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6027 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145-9211

#4. Andolini's Sliced

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1815

#3. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2404

#2. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1419 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5807

#1. Andolini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,133 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1552 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041

