Tulsa, OK

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Tulsa on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxMjV_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#18. Prairie Fire Pie

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1303 E 15th St Cherry Street, Tulsa, OK 74120-5803
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntShr_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#17. Blaze Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 3722 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105-3262
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cABz6_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#16. Pie Hole Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2708 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74104-4714
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499p2K_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#15. NYC Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4775 S Harvard Ave Ste A, Tulsa, OK 74135-3001
Tripadvisor

#14. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10461 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133-7040
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7bGL_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#13. Tulsa's Incredible Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8314 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74133-2912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXD97_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#12. Elgin Park

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 East MB Brady, Tulsa, OK 74120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqIqj_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#11. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7877 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK 74145-7847
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnGmo_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#10. Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8941 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-3557
Tripadvisor

#9. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5966 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74135-7414
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNZUi_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#8. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7549 S Olympia Ave W, Tulsa, OK 74132-1855
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7RH5_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#7. Upper Crust Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (107 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9110 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137-4039
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tZh3y_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#6. Mother Road Market

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104-3906
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECmfm_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#5. LA Roma Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6027 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74145-9211
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MniNc_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#4. Andolini's Sliced

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120-1815
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SpYJ_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#3. East Village Bohemian Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 E 3rd St, Tulsa, OK 74120-2404
Tripadvisor

#2. Hideaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (523 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1419 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-5807
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uoeF_0dNWNZ4900
Tripadvisor

#1. Andolini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,133 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1552 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120-6041
