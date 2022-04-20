ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Wichita

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWNSt400
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Wichita on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OO7nu_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#17. Mulligan's Pub

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8343 E 32nd St N, Wichita, KS 67226-2613
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAnL4_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#16. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2240 N Tyler Rd Ste 100, Wichita, KS 67205-8757
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gYwo_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#15. Knolla's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 7332 W Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67212-3513
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMutl_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#14. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7626 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207-1614
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejA2o_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#13. Knolla's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3817 W 13th St N, Wichita, KS 67203-4436
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sofUe_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#12. AJ's at Northrock Lanes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3232 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67226-1313
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr15v_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#11. Bob & Luigi's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4559 N Woodlawn Blvd, Wichita, KS 67220-3838
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cER7X_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#10. Avivo Brick Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2441 N Maize Rd Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67205-7936
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdxAk_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#9. Ziggy's Pizza East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12115 E 21st St N #101, Wichita, KS 67206-3567
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ajjX_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#8. Old Chicago

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 300 N Mead St, Wichita, KS 67202-2744
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIwHb_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#7. Angelo's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5231 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47zNrL_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#6. Il Vicino Wood Oven Pizza & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2132 N Rock Rd, Wichita, KS 67206-1275
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLzCX_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#5. Wichita Brewing Company and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 535 N Woodlawn St, Wichita, KS 67208-3668
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWLxg_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#4. Oak & Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: North Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Ntds_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#3. Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1706 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214-4212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhQ2L_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#2. Wichita Brewing Co & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8815 W 13th St N Suite 100, Wichita, KS 67212-4075
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnsZ7_0dNWNSt400
Tripadvisor

#1. Ziggys Pizza East

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3700 E Douglas Ave #100, Wichita, KS 67208-3700
