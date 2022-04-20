ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggN7A_0dNWNNif00
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBSbw_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pizza City New York Style

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1547 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-4017
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piZOg_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#22. Pizza Inn

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2001 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5940
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2eoU_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#21. Pizza and Then Some

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 941 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w4sQ4_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#20. Elvino's Pasta & NY-style pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5000 Old Buncombe Rd #45, Greenville, SC 29617-8208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM8I0_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#19. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 Woodruff Road Ste K101, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ljHL_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#18. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1461 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHQzd_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#17. D'allesandro's Pizza Greenville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Mohawk Dr, Greenville, SC 29609
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kd9IY_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#16. Farmhouse Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1813 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-2910
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RFuE_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#15. Frodo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 511 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfETx_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#14. Tito's Restaurant Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2018 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-3931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKh2B_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#13. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRdnU_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#12. Paisanos pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5786
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5TVj_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#11. World Piece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 W Stone Ave Suite A1, Greenville, SC 29609-5555
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yj0YV_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCGJ2_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#9. Myles Pizza Pub

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 555 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrANl_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#8. Coastal Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1254 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29611-4848
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SQXJS_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#7. Tacozzini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1818 Augusta St Suite 120, Greenville, SC 29605-6500
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ij8P_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#6. Sidewall Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3598 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-4116
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LRPjk_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#5. Mellow Mushroom Greenville

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cU2Bb_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sidewall Pizza Company - Downtown Greenville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC 29601-3647
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Greenville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CySAa_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1125 Woodruff Rd Ste 1601 Suite 1601, Greenville, SC 29607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDsTd_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#2. Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 W Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601-2734
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VydXF_0dNWNNif00
Tripadvisor

#1. Trio - A Brick Oven Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Inn#Pizza Crust#Pizza Oven#Restaurant Chains#Food Drink#Rawpixel Com#American#Pizza City#Sc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy