Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#23. Pizza City New York Style
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1547 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-4017
Tripadvisor
#22. Pizza Inn
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2001 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5940
Tripadvisor
#21. Pizza and Then Some
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 941 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615
Tripadvisor
#20. Elvino's Pasta & NY-style pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5000 Old Buncombe Rd #45, Greenville, SC 29617-8208
Tripadvisor
#19. Grimaldi's Pizzeria
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1025 Woodruff Road Ste K101, Greenville, SC 29607
Tripadvisor
#18. Your Pie
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1461 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607
Tripadvisor
#17. D'allesandro's Pizza Greenville
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 Mohawk Dr, Greenville, SC 29609
Tripadvisor
#16. Farmhouse Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1813 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-2910
Tripadvisor
#15. Frodo's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 511 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415
Tripadvisor
#14. Tito's Restaurant Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2018 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-3931
Tripadvisor
#13. Bada Bing Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979
Tripadvisor
#12. Paisanos pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5786
Tripadvisor
#11. World Piece
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 W Stone Ave Suite A1, Greenville, SC 29609-5555
Tripadvisor
#10. Bertolo's Pizza & Family
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002
Tripadvisor
#9. Myles Pizza Pub
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 555 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415
Tripadvisor
#8. Coastal Crust
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1254 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29611-4848
Tripadvisor
#7. Tacozzini
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mexican
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1818 Augusta St Suite 120, Greenville, SC 29605-6500
Tripadvisor
#6. Sidewall Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3598 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-4116
Tripadvisor
#5. Mellow Mushroom Greenville
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601
Tripadvisor
#4. Sidewall Pizza Company - Downtown Greenville
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 99 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC 29601-3647
Tripadvisor
#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1125 Woodruff Rd Ste 1601 Suite 1601, Greenville, SC 29607
Tripadvisor
#2. Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 W Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601-2734
Tripadvisor
#1. Trio - A Brick Oven Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 22 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2719
