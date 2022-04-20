Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Greenville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Greenville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#23. Pizza City New York Style

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1547 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-4017

#22. Pizza Inn

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2001 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-5940

#21. Pizza and Then Some

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 941 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29615

#20. Elvino's Pasta & NY-style pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5000 Old Buncombe Rd #45, Greenville, SC 29617-8208

#19. Grimaldi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1025 Woodruff Road Ste K101, Greenville, SC 29607

#18. Your Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1461 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC 29607

#17. D'allesandro's Pizza Greenville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 Mohawk Dr, Greenville, SC 29609

#16. Farmhouse Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1813 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607-2910

#15. Frodo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 511 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415

#14. Tito's Restaurant Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2018 N Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29609-3931

#13. Bada Bing Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1860 Woodruff Rd Suite-G, Greenville, SC 29607-5979

#12. Paisanos pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8590 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5786

#11. World Piece

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 W Stone Ave Suite A1, Greenville, SC 29609-5555

#10. Bertolo's Pizza & Family

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 3631 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-5002

#9. Myles Pizza Pub

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 555 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville, SC 29607-2415

#8. Coastal Crust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 1254 Pendleton St, Greenville, SC 29611-4848

#7. Tacozzini

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1818 Augusta St Suite 120, Greenville, SC 29605-6500

#6. Sidewall Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3598 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC 29615-4116

#5. Mellow Mushroom Greenville

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601

#4. Sidewall Pizza Company - Downtown Greenville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 99 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC 29601-3647

#3. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1125 Woodruff Rd Ste 1601 Suite 1601, Greenville, SC 29607

#2. Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 25 W Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601-2734

#1. Trio - A Brick Oven Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (549 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 22 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601-2719

