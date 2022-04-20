Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Philadelphia
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
Tripadvisor
#30. Big Ass Slices
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 218 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2815
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#29. La Fourno Ristorante - Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 636 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2102
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. Pete's Famous Pizza Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 116 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1325
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Porta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4805
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. NYPD Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 140 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4910
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Slice Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1740 Sansom St Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5207
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Clarkville
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43d St & Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. 24 Philadelphia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4340
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Barra Rossa Ristorante
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 929 Walnut St Corner of 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Angelo’s Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2837
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Pizzeria Pesto
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1925 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2216
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Pete's Famous Pizza Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2328 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2519
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Spuntino
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123-3072
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Giovani's Bar and Grill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1533 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2501
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Santucci's Original Square Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 901 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Brigantessa
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147-6323
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2416
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Tacconelli's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2604 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 19134-4733
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Wm. Mulherin's Sons
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122-0017
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Rosa's Fresh Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 25 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4223
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Pizzeria Vetri
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1615 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6301
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. SNAP Custom Pizza & Salads
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1504 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2808
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Nomad Roman
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5985
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Nomad Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2103
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Old City Pizza & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 100 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-1809
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. In Riva
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1534
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Pizzeria Vetri
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1939 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3841
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Zavino Wine Bar Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 S 13th St 32ND and Chestnut Sts, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1714 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6101
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. The Couch Tomato Cafe & Bistro, Manayunk
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 Rector St 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19127
- Read more on Tripadvisor
