Philadelphia, PA

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWNMpw00
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Philadelphia on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wT74T_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#30. Big Ass Slices

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 218 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2815
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWidS_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#29. La Fourno Ristorante - Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 636 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMDkM_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pete's Famous Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 116 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-1325
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3vov_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#27. Porta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4805
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LA9zl_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#26. NYPD Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 140 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4910
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Umcxz_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#25. Slice Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1740 Sansom St Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103-5207
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Imv1r_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#24. Clarkville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 43d St & Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnd6n_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#23. 24 Philadelphia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-4340
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bufqg_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#22. Barra Rossa Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 929 Walnut St Corner of 10th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCKsx_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#21. Angelo’s Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 736 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2837
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smBKr_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#20. Pizzeria Pesto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1925 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148-2216
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOftk_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#19. Pete's Famous Pizza Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2328 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130-2519
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnhC7_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#18. Spuntino

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 701 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123-3072
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guXdX_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#17. Giovani's Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1533 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2501
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yes0S_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#16. Santucci's Original Square Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 901 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNlW6_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#15. Brigantessa

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1520 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147-6323
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NX31G_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#14. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2416
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKdbI_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#13. Tacconelli's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2604 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 19134-4733
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tvQgx_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#12. Wm. Mulherin's Sons

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1355 N Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19122-0017
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcen8_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#11. Rosa's Fresh Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 25 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4223
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7cDr_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pizzeria Vetri

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1615 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6301
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcfpM_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#9. SNAP Custom Pizza & Salads

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1504 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102-2808
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnrCs_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#8. Nomad Roman

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107-5985
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exUK0_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nomad Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 611 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147-2103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K42wP_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#6. Old City Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $
- Address: 100 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106-1809
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3eRw_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#5. In Riva

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4116 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19129-1534
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fy7fG_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#4. Pizzeria Vetri

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (262 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1939 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130-3841
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fX2KT_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#3. Zavino Wine Bar Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (312 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 S 13th St 32ND and Chestnut Sts, Philadelphia, PA 19107-4532
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Zo35_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#2. Pietro's Coal Oven Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (578 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1714 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103-6101
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bsekp_0dNWNMpw00
Tripadvisor

#1. The Couch Tomato Cafe & Bistro, Manayunk

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 Rector St 1st Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19127
