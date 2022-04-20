ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Gainesville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzPVs_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#11. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 600 NW 75th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32607-1693
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrLno_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#10. Pomodoro Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9200 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7331
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPlKh_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#9. Gumby's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2028 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1267
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09X9YR_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#8. I Love NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2645 SW 91st St # A, Gainesville, FL 32608-2779
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U5380_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#7. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078
Tripadvisor

#6. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5200 NW 43rd St Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32606-4484
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlxnQ_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#5. Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4131 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605-3505
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qn2Wq_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#4. V Pizza & Sidecar - Gainesville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 SE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601-6820
Tripadvisor

#3. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5118
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0mSf_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#2. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5757 SW 75th St # 101, Gainesville, FL 32608-5504
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyRrp_0dNWNLxD00
Tripadvisor

#1. Satchel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609-8925
