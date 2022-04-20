Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Gainesville

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Gainesville on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#11. Five Star Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 600 NW 75th St Ste D, Gainesville, FL 32607-1693

#10. Pomodoro Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (250 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9200 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606-7331

#9. Gumby's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2028 SW 34th St, Gainesville, FL 32608-1267

#8. I Love NY Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2645 SW 91st St # A, Gainesville, FL 32608-2779

#7. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4949 Celebration Pointe Ave Unit 100, Gainesville, FL 32608-5078

#6. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5200 NW 43rd St Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32606-4484

#5. Leonardo's Pizza of Millhopper

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4131 NW 16th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32605-3505

#4. V Pizza & Sidecar - Gainesville

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 SE 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601-6820

#3. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1250 W University Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601-5118

#2. Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5757 SW 75th St # 101, Gainesville, FL 32608-5504

#1. Satchel's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,279 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 NE 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32609-8925

