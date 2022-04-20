MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#26. Wolfman Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28211-0201

#25. Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7725 Colony Rd Ste E1, Charlotte, NC 28226-7692

#24. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8410 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1204

#23. Angela's Pizza and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9705 Mintworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28227-7856

#22. Farley's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2025 E Arbors Dr Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28262-2707

#21. Osteria Luca

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4127 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2229

#20. Riccio's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576

#19. House of Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5638

#18. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room - Cotswold

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4422 Colwick Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2312

#17. Parry's Pizzeria & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6851 Northlake Mall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216

#16. Luigi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 8170 S Tryon St Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28273-3327

#15. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262

#14. Lorenzo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277-4489

#13. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545

#12. Capriccio Pizza and Italian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9611 Brookdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215-8719

#11. Blaze fast fired

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-6542

#10. The Rusty Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900

#9. Luisa's Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722

#8. True Crafted Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550

#7. Mellow Mushroom Charlotte-Uptown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202

#6. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room - Plaza Midwood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5016

#5. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052

#4. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065

#3. Pure Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1911 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5111

#2. Portofino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687

#1. Pizzeria Omaggio

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402

