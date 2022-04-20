Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte
MiniStocker // Shutterstock
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Charlotte on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. Wolfman Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste B, Charlotte, NC 28211-0201
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7725 Colony Rd Ste E1, Charlotte, NC 28226-7692
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8410 Rea Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277-1204
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. Angela's Pizza and Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9705 Mintworth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28227-7856
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Farley's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2025 E Arbors Dr Ste 210, Charlotte, NC 28262-2707
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Osteria Luca
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4127 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209-2229
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. Riccio's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9213 Baybrook Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277-3576
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. House of Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 3640 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5638
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room - Cotswold
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4422 Colwick Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211-2312
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Parry's Pizzeria & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6851 Northlake Mall Dr, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Luigi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 8170 S Tryon St Ste E, Charlotte, NC 28273-3327
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Giacomo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10230 Berkeley place drive 160, Charlotte, NC 28262
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Lorenzo's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte, NC 28277-4489
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Hawthorne's NY Pizza & Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1701 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2545
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Capriccio Pizza and Italian
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9611 Brookdale Dr, Charlotte, NC 28215-8719
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Blaze fast fired
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte, NC 28203-6542
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. The Rusty Onion
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6654 Carmel Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226-3900
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Luisa's Brick Oven
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1730 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC 28209-3722
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. True Crafted Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7828 Rea Rd Ste F, Charlotte, NC 28277-6550
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Mellow Mushroom Charlotte-Uptown
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. The Pizza Peel & Tap Room - Plaza Midwood
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5016
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. Intermezzo Pizzeria and Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 E 10th St, Charlotte, NC 28204-2052
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (222 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203-6065
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Pure Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1911 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205-5111
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Portofino's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3124 Eastway Dr Ste 510, Charlotte, NC 28205-5687
- Read more on Tripadvisor
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Charlotte, according to Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Pizzeria Omaggio
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1055 Metropolitan Ave Suite 130, Charlotte, NC 28204-3402
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Comments / 0