Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Wilkes-Barre

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#18. Frog Pond Pub & Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5206

#17. CJ's Pizza and Subs

- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: not available

- Address: 54 Spring St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5587

#16. Bettelli's Villa

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 560 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907

#15. Januzzi's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 E Northampton St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

#14. Dave Colarusso's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 105 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5448

#13. Norm's Pizza & Eatery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 275 N Sherman St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5318

#12. Dino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 28 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6810

#11. Ricci's Pizzeria

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 155 Park Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4926

#10. Pronto Via Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 16R S Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1705

#9. Frank's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 198 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

#8. Antonio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 405 N River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2505

#7. Serpico Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 230 E End Ctr Joe Amato East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

#6. Pizza L'oven

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 40 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5424

#5. Grotto Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 337 Wyoming Valley Mall Off Interstate 81 and Route 309, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6834

#4. Angelo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 445 Hazle St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4624

#3. Nello's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2238 Wilkes Barre Township Market Pl, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6061

#2. The Dough Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 570 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907

#1. Gerry's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 496 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-1504

