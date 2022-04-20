Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Wilkes-Barre
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Wilkes-Barre on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#18. Frog Pond Pub & Pizzaria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 131 Coal St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5206
#17. CJ's Pizza and Subs
- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 54 Spring St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5587
#16. Bettelli's Villa
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 560 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907
#15. Januzzi's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 E Northampton St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
#14. Dave Colarusso's Pizza and Pasta
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 105 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5448
#13. Norm's Pizza & Eatery
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 275 N Sherman St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-5318
#12. Dino's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 28 Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6810
#11. Ricci's Pizzeria
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 155 Park Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4926
#10. Pronto Via Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 16R S Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701-1705
#9. Frank's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 198 S. Main St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
#8. Antonio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 405 N River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-2505
#7. Serpico Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 230 E End Ctr Joe Amato East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
#6. Pizza L'oven
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 W End Rd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18706-5424
#5. Grotto Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 337 Wyoming Valley Mall Off Interstate 81 and Route 309, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6834
#4. Angelo's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 445 Hazle St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-4624
#3. Nello's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2238 Wilkes Barre Township Market Pl, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6061
#2. The Dough Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 570 Kidder St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-6907
#1. Gerry's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 496 Carey Ave, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702-1504
