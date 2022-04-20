ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#15. Flix Brewhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3800 Merle Hay Rd #1300, Merle Hay Mall, Des Moines, IA 50310-1305
Tripadvisor

#14. Big Tomato Pizza CO

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2613 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5237
Tripadvisor

#13. Truman’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 SE 6th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-5124
Tripadvisor

#12. Noah's Ark Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5234
Tripadvisor

#11. Scornovacca's Ristorante

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320-1015
Tripadvisor

#10. Bordenaro's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6108 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-5013
Tripadvisor

#9. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2804 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-2318
Tripadvisor

#8. F&O's - Felix and Oscar's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4050 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1310
Tripadvisor

#7. Mad Meatball

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 401 SE 5th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-5306
Tripadvisor

#6. Bianchi's Hilltop Lounge & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2820 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3068
Tripadvisor

#5. Chuck's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-4155
Tripadvisor

#4. Gusto Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1905 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-3305
Tripadvisor

#3. Sonny's Pizza Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6594 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, IA 50313-1136
Tripadvisor

#2. Eatery/A

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-4015
Tripadvisor

#1. Fong's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 223 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2205
