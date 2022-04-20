Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Des Moines on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#15. Flix Brewhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3800 Merle Hay Rd #1300, Merle Hay Mall, Des Moines, IA 50310-1305

#14. Big Tomato Pizza CO

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (2.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (2.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2613 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5237

#13. Truman’s

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 SE 6th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-5124

#12. Noah's Ark Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2400 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-5234

#11. Scornovacca's Ristorante

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines, IA 50320-1015

#10. Bordenaro's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6108 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-5013

#9. Paesano's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2804 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA 50315-2318

#8. F&O's - Felix and Oscar's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4050 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA 50310-1310

#7. Mad Meatball

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 SE 5th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-5306

#6. Bianchi's Hilltop Lounge & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2820 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50317-3068

#5. Chuck's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3610 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313-4155

#4. Gusto Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1905 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309-3305

#3. Sonny's Pizza Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6594 NW 6th Dr, Des Moines, IA 50313-1136

#2. Eatery/A

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2932 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312-4015

#1. Fong's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (806 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 223 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309-2205

