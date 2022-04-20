ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWNEm800
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Maine on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9vi3_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#24. The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (442 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 Exchange St, Portland, ME 04101-5003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3XgB_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#23. Diamond Cove General Store

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 255 Diamond Ave, Portland, ME 04109-3005
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYAOO_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#22. Mellen Street Market

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Caribbean
- Price: $
- Address: 79 Mellen St, Portland, ME 04101-2140
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDuSV_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#21. Willow's Pizza & Restaurant Inc.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1422 Broadway, South Portland, ME 04106-4141
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xR0mM_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#20. Howie's Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 501 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoCYI_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#19. Pat's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 30 Market St, Portland, ME 04101-5114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29hYsS_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#18. OTTO

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 250 Read St, Portland, ME 04103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRIto_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#17. Portland House of Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1359 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04103-3607
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbLub_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#16. Anthony's Italian Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 151 Middle St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4391
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41za2y_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#15. Pizza Joint

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 448 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2015
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5DlC_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#14. OTTO

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (115 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 159 Cottage Rd, South Portland, ME 04106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xyrLn_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#13. Bill's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (124 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 177 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101-4717
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfK5M_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#12. Coals Portland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 118 Preble St, Portland, ME 04101-2425
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mTDt_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#11. Leonardo's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 415 Forest Ave, Portland, ME 04101-2000
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4RlS_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#10. Pizzaiolo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 360 Cumberland Ave, Portland, ME 04101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QG8aO_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#9. Tipo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 182 Ocean Ave, Portland, ME 04103-5711
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwtI4_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#8. Bonobo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 46 Pine St West End, Portland, ME 04102-3855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StZP1_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#7. Pizzarino

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 505 Fore Street, Portland, ME 04101-3931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtTWC_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#6. Portland Pie Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 York St., Portland, ME 04101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksJjO_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#5. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 225 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTNbe_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#4. Lazzari

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 618 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fRFEv_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#3. Slab

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 Preble St Portland, ME, Portland, ME 04101-4924
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsnOv_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#2. OTTO

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 576 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101-3311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7EN7_0dNWNEm800
Tripadvisor

#1. Flatbread Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 72 Commercial St Ste 5, Portland, ME 04101-4749
- Read more on Tripadvisor

