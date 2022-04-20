Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C.
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Stellina Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 399 Morse Street NE, Washington DC Intersection of 4th and Morse Street NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-7007
#29. Mellow Mushroom Washington DC - Adams Morgan
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2436 18th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009
#28. Bozzelli's Italian Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3516
#27. 7th Hill Pizza Palisades
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4885 Macarthur Blvd NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-1500
#26. Flippin’ Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1250 Maryland Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2141
#25. &pizza - Chinatown
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 705 H St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001
#24. Lupo Marino
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 40 Pearl St SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2497
#23. Etto
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14TH Street NW, Washington DC, DC
#22. Flavio Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1073 31st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-4408
#21. HomeSlyce Pizza Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2121 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037-1801
#20. 90 Second Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1077 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3635
#19. Bacio Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 81 Seaton Pl NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1033
#18. Red Rocks Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Park St. NW at 11th Columbia Heights, Washington DC, DC 20010-2019
#17. The Italians Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2608 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-1521
#16. Italian Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4483 Connecticut Ave NW Ste B, Washington DC, DC 20008-2329
#15. Menomale
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2711 12th St NE, Washington DC, DC 20018-1753
#14. matchbox
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 521 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003
#13. &pizza - U Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1250 U St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20009
#12. All Purpose Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1250 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4882
#11. Vapiano M Street
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1800 M. St NW, Washington DC, DC 20003
#10. Comet Ping Pong
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-2024
#9. &pizza - E Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 1005 E St Nw Ford's Theatre, Washington DC, DC 20004
#8. Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (396 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3282 M St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3624
#7. matchbox
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004
#6. Two Amys
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (517 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3715 Macomb St NW Lowr, Washington DC, DC 20016-3868
#5. Ella's Wood-Fired Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 610 9th St NW Entrance on 9th St. Between F & G, Washington DC, DC 20004
#4. &pizza - Hotel Hive
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2224 F St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20037
#3. Pizzeria Paradiso
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2003 P St NW Dupont Circle, Washington DC, DC 20036-5910
#2. &pizza - K Street
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1400 K St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20005
#1. Pi Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 910 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1404
