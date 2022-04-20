siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C.

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Washington, D.C. on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Stellina Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 399 Morse Street NE, Washington DC Intersection of 4th and Morse Street NE, Washington DC, DC 20002-7007

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Mellow Mushroom Washington DC - Adams Morgan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2436 18th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Bozzelli's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1025 Vermont Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20005-3516

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. 7th Hill Pizza Palisades

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4885 Macarthur Blvd NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-1500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Flippin’ Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1250 Maryland Ave SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2141

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. &pizza - Chinatown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 705 H St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Lupo Marino

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 40 Pearl St SW, Washington DC, DC 20024-2497

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Etto

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14TH Street NW, Washington DC, DC

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Flavio Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1073 31st St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-4408

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. HomeSlyce Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2121 K St NW, Washington DC, DC 20037-1801

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. 90 Second Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1077 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3635

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Bacio Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 81 Seaton Pl NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-1033

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Red Rocks Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Park St. NW at 11th Columbia Heights, Washington DC, DC 20010-2019

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. The Italians Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2608 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-1521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Italian Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (116 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4483 Connecticut Ave NW Ste B, Washington DC, DC 20008-2329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Menomale

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2711 12th St NE, Washington DC, DC 20018-1753

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. matchbox

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (343 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 521 8th St SE, Washington DC, DC 20003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. &pizza - U Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1250 U St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. All Purpose Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1250 9th St NW, Washington DC, DC 20001-4882

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Vapiano M Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (394 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1800 M. St NW, Washington DC, DC 20003

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Comet Ping Pong

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5037 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington DC, DC 20008-2024

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. &pizza - E Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

- Price: $

- Address: 1005 E St Nw Ford's Theatre, Washington DC, DC 20004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (396 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3282 M St NW, Washington DC, DC 20007-3624

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. matchbox

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 750 E St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Two Amys

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (517 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3715 Macomb St NW Lowr, Washington DC, DC 20016-3868

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Ella's Wood-Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (752 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 610 9th St NW Entrance on 9th St. Between F & G, Washington DC, DC 20004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. &pizza - Hotel Hive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2224 F St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20037

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Pizzeria Paradiso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2003 P St NW Dupont Circle, Washington DC, DC 20036-5910

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. &pizza - K Street

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 1400 K St Nw, Washington DC, DC 20005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pi Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 910 F St NW, Washington DC, DC 20004-1404

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C., according to Tripadvisor