MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Smith

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Fort Smith on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Papa's Pub & Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 508 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2507

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Hidaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8302 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-6141

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Larry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2919 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-6352

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Joe's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4102 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-3052

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Jim's Razorback Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3501 Old Greenwood Rd Ste #17 Suite 17, Fort Smith, AR 72903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor