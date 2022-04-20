ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Smith

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sa0HE_0dNWN9Rk00
MiniStocker // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Fort Smith

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Fort Smith on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174btL_0dNWN9Rk00
Tripadvisor

#5. Papa's Pub & Pizzaria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 508 Garrison Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2507
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpHpb_0dNWN9Rk00
Tripadvisor

#4. Hidaway Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8302 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-6141
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrhPv_0dNWN9Rk00
Tripadvisor

#3. Larry's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2919 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901-6352
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JERco_0dNWN9Rk00
Tripadvisor

#2. Joe's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4102 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903-3052
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TntRt_0dNWN9Rk00
Tripadvisor

#1. Jim's Razorback Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3501 Old Greenwood Rd Ste #17 Suite 17, Fort Smith, AR 72903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Fort Smith, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Food & Drinks
Fort Smith, AR
Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Restaurants
City
Fort Smith, AR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Restaurant Chains#Pub#Food Drink#Ministocker#American#Bar Pizza Price#Ar#Hidaway Pizza Rating#Italian
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy