Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Naples
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Naples on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#30. Industry Pizza & Slice Shop
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2075 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109-2100
#29. Sicilia Bar - Pizza - Pub
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3929 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6331
#28. Low Brow Naples Fl
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3141 U.s. 41, Naples, FL 34112
#27. L'Appetito II Pizza and Deli
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13260 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34120-1788
#26. Naples Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 7087 Radio Rd, Naples, FL 34104-6706
#25. Red's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2795 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-4360
#24. BACI
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2364 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4844
#23. L'Appetito Pizza & Deli
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2542 Northbrooke Plaza Dr, Naples, FL 34119-7960
#22. Joey D's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-5002
#21. New York Pizza & Pasta Location 1
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11140 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110-1640
#20. Leoni's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 9503 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-2474
#19. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Suite 176, Naples, FL 34109-2766
#18. Palumbo's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3375 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 104, Naples, FL 34109-3925
#17. Fabio's Pizza
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 1450 Airport Rd, Naples, FL 34104
#16. Luigi's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 2331 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4707
#15. Aurelio's Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2048 Tamiami Trl N Coastland Center Mall, Naples, FL 34102-4817
#14. Palumbo's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7711 Collier Blvd Unit 107, Naples, FL 34114-2774
#13. Molto Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 368 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6524
#12. Rosati's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 818 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103-3192
#11. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5555 Tamiami Trl N # G-16, Naples, FL 34108-2872
#10. Peppi's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4111 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3102
#9. The Crust Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8004 Trail Blvd Next to Longhorn Steakhouse, Naples, FL 34108-2526
#8. Brunina's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6725
#7. Joey D's Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2356 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110-1445
#6. LowBrow Pizza & Beer
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3148 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-5717
#5. Twisted Sheep Pizza & Brew
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Beer restaurants
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3802 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-6225
#4. The Crust Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 875 Vanderbilt Beach Rd In the Pavilion Shopping Center, Naples, FL 34108-8710
#3. Rosedale Brick Oven
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1427 Pine Ridge Rd #105, Naples, FL 34109-2115
#2. Cosmos Ristorante & Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 536 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-5601
#1. La Trattoria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 878 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6606
