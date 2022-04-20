Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Naples

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Naples on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#30. Industry Pizza & Slice Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2075 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109-2100

Tripadvisor

#29. Sicilia Bar - Pizza - Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3929 Bayshore Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6331

Tripadvisor

#28. Low Brow Naples Fl

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (21 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3141 U.s. 41, Naples, FL 34112

Tripadvisor

#27. L'Appetito II Pizza and Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13260 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34120-1788

Tripadvisor

#26. Naples Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 7087 Radio Rd, Naples, FL 34104-6706

Tripadvisor

#25. Red's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2795 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-4360

Tripadvisor

#24. BACI

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2364 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4844

Tripadvisor

#23. L'Appetito Pizza & Deli

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2542 Northbrooke Plaza Dr, Naples, FL 34119-7960

Tripadvisor

#22. Joey D's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3300 Davis Blvd, Naples, FL 34104-5002

Tripadvisor

#21. New York Pizza & Pasta Location 1

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 11140 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110-1640

Tripadvisor

#20. Leoni's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 9503 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34108-2474

Tripadvisor

#19. Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd Suite 176, Naples, FL 34109-2766

Tripadvisor

#18. Palumbo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3375 Pine Ridge Rd Unit 104, Naples, FL 34109-3925

Tripadvisor

#17. Fabio's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 1450 Airport Rd, Naples, FL 34104

Tripadvisor

#16. Luigi's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 2331 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-4707

Tripadvisor

#15. Aurelio's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2048 Tamiami Trl N Coastland Center Mall, Naples, FL 34102-4817

Tripadvisor

#14. Palumbo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7711 Collier Blvd Unit 107, Naples, FL 34114-2774

Tripadvisor

#13. Molto Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 368 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6524

Tripadvisor

#12. Rosati's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 818 Neapolitan Way, Naples, FL 34103-3192

Tripadvisor

#11. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5555 Tamiami Trl N # G-16, Naples, FL 34108-2872

Tripadvisor

#10. Peppi's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4111 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34103-3102

Tripadvisor

#9. The Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (229 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8004 Trail Blvd Next to Longhorn Steakhouse, Naples, FL 34108-2526

Tripadvisor

#8. Brunina's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4330 Thomasson Dr, Naples, FL 34112-6725

Tripadvisor

#7. Joey D's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2356 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110-1445

Tripadvisor

#6. LowBrow Pizza & Beer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3148 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-5717

Tripadvisor

#5. Twisted Sheep Pizza & Brew

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Beer restaurants

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3802 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112-6225

Tripadvisor

#4. The Crust Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (548 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 875 Vanderbilt Beach Rd In the Pavilion Shopping Center, Naples, FL 34108-8710

Tripadvisor

#3. Rosedale Brick Oven

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1427 Pine Ridge Rd #105, Naples, FL 34109-2115

Tripadvisor

#2. Cosmos Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (598 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 536 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34102-5601

Tripadvisor

#1. La Trattoria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (511 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 878 5th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102-6606

