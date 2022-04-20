ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in West Palm Beach

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in West Palm Beach on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#20. Manhattan Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2600 A Broadway Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Romeo's Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5335 N Military Trl Ste 38, West Palm Beach, FL 33407-3033
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Palm Springs Pizza & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3087 Forest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-5908
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Lutina's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 6901 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Pizza De Roma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5615 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-3628
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Pizzaroma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2919 N Military Trl Ste B, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-2626
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Jay's Pizza and Pasta

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 8983 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411-5115
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Amici Brick Oven Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 Village Blvd Suite 306, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-1935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. DePietro's Pizzeria & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2550 Okeechobee Blvd G3, West Palm Beach, FL 33409-4042
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Tippis Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 5778 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-4343
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Taste of Italy at Palm Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: not available
- Address: 1709 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406-1505
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Lynora's Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 3301 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33405-1969
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Hot Pie

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Nico's Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 301 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-4611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Leo's Pizza

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 4065 N Haverhill Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33417-7438
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Clematis Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 523 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-5303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Grato

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (263 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-7701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Cucina Pizza by Design

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1855 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd Marketplace at Palm Beach Outlets, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-2063
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. City Pizza Italian Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 632 Hibiscus St Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6032
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Galley

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (337 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Stacker

Stacker

