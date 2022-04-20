Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Hartford
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Hartford on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#9. Front Street Bistro
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 39 Front St, Hartford, CT 06103-2844
#8. Whitney Pizza & Grinder
- Rating: 2.0 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (2.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 264 S Whitney St, Hartford, CT 06105-3068
#7. Aladdin
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese
- Price: $
- Address: 121 Allyn St, Hartford, CT 06103-1401
#6. Franklin Giant Sandwich Shop
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 464 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2908
#5. Pietro's Pizza
- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 942 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103
#4. Angelina's Pizza
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 97 Prospect Ave, Hartford, CT 06106-2940
#3. The Blind Pig Pizza Company
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 89 Arch St, Hartford, CT 06103-2832
#2. Sorella Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Main St, Hartford, CT 06103-1203
#1. First & Last Tavern
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 939 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06114-2730
