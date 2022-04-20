ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25S7OX_0dNWMuN500
siamionau pavel // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in San Diego

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in San Diego on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzwD9_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#30. Napoleone's Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 619 National City Blvd, National City, CA 91950-1121
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3un8g6_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#29. Pizza e Birra

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3625 India St, San Diego, CA 92103-4700
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5EcL_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#28. Solunto

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (259 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1643 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epxPX_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#27. Lefty's Chicago Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4030 Goldfinch St, San Diego, CA 92103
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHt7c_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#26. Pizzeria Bruno Napoletano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4207 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92103-2512
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fw0xI_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#25. Berkeley Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 539 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4T58_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#24. Square Pizza Co

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4508 Cass St Suite C, San Diego, CA 92109-2853
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223GFG_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#23. URBN Coal Fired Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3085 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92104-3035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSifW_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#22. Oggi's Pizza & Brewing - Point Loma

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (254 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2562 Laning Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SC1xB_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#21. Ciro's Pizzeria & Beerhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 536 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101-7025
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulLHh_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#20. Tribute Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3077 N Park Way, San Diego, CA 92104-3665
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGcuB_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#19. Venice Pizza House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3333 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104-1418
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TpU4_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#18. SandBox Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1014 Grand Ave, San Diego, CA 92109-4117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSyBq_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#17. Regents Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4150 Regents Park Row Ste 170, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-9138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1FG6_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#16. The Venetian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3663 Voltaire St, San Diego, CA 92106-1253
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOjCG_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#15. Biga San Diego

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 6th Ave Suite C, San Diego, CA 92101-6221
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXWQt_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#14. La Bella Pizza Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (136 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 373 3rd Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910-3928
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jurDc_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#13. Filippi's Pizza Grotto Scripps Ranch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (268 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9969 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mndyt_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#12. Sammy's Woodfired Pizza & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (160 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 702 Pearl St Ste D, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-5001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8Tpg_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#11. Isola Pizza Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7734 Girard Ave, La Jolla, San Diego, CA 92037-4446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Sxij_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#10. Luigi's at the Beach

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3210 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109-7727
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VfGVV_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#9. Sorrento Ristorante & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (313 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1646 India St, San Diego, CA 92101-2516
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUlHB_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#8. Officine Buona Forchetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2816 Sims Rd, San Diego, CA 92106-6010
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJYfe_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#7. Pizza Nova

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5050 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92106-2386
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eg9mI_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizza Bella

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2707 Congress St Old Town, San Diego, CA 92110-2758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAWzQ_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#5. Filippi's Pizza Grotto Little Italy

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,940 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1747 India St, San Diego, CA 92101
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wwvMK_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#4. Landini's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 1827 India St Little Italy, San Diego, CA 92101-2519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X01mt_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#3. Buona Forchetta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (484 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 Beech St, San Diego, CA 92102-1511
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwByd_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#2. Basic

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (513 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 410 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101-7202
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pD3Q_0dNWMuN500
Tripadvisor

#1. Pizza Port Ocean Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $
- Address: 1956 Bacon St, San Diego, CA 92107-2844
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Venice, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Little Italy#Food Drink#Shutterstock Highest#American#Pizza House Rating#Italian#Pizza E Birra Rating
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy