ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CgOY7_0dNWMqqB00
Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN5iD_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#20. Big Daddy's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 470 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgOFC_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#19. Este

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2148 S 900 E Ste 1, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2379
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ypkF_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#18. Este Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GtpX_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#17. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6227 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7600
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWRdx_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Wild Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 2711 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3617
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoTkX_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Sicilia Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 35 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2186
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0Gyy_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#14. Italian Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5370 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzjYt_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Free Wheeler's Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2105
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f778M_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Big Apple Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2939 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2138
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01aY0w_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24H4uY_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#10. Nuchs Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2df0Jp_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Pizzeria Limone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tUMK_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Fireside on Regent

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJPID_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Nomad Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cc4Sr_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#6. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 156 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qU6zE_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#5. From Scratch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 62 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-5268
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL7sr_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HoQ5R_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Rusted Sun Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cmivK_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Pie Pizzeria - Takeout & Delivery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbXK3_0dNWMqqB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Settebello Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (899 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Salt Lake City, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Restaurants
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Salt Lake City, UT
Restaurants
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Pizza Kitchen#Pizza Crust#Food Drink#American#Chinese#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy