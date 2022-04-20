Joshua Resnick // Shutterstock

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Tripadvisor

#20. Big Daddy's Pizza

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 470 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2806

Tripadvisor

#19. Este

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2148 S 900 E Ste 1, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2379

Tripadvisor

#18. Este Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520

Tripadvisor

#17. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6227 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7600

Tripadvisor

#16. Wild Mushroom

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: not available

- Address: 2711 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3617

Tripadvisor

#15. Sicilia Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 35 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2186

Tripadvisor

#14. Italian Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5370 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84117

Tripadvisor

#13. Free Wheeler's Gourmet Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2105

Tripadvisor

#12. Big Apple Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $

- Address: 2939 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2138

Tripadvisor

#11. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323

Tripadvisor

#10. Nuchs Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852

Tripadvisor

#9. Pizzeria Limone

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865

Tripadvisor

#8. Fireside on Regent

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 126 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1903

Tripadvisor

#7. Nomad Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913

Tripadvisor

#6. California Pizza Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 156 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145

Tripadvisor

#5. From Scratch

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 62 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-5268

Tripadvisor

#4. Maxwell's East Coast Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710

Tripadvisor

#3. Rusted Sun Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314

Tripadvisor

#2. The Pie Pizzeria - Takeout & Delivery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 275 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2608

Tripadvisor

#1. Settebello Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (899 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801

