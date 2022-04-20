Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.
#20. Big Daddy's Pizza
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 470 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2806
#19. Este
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2148 S 900 E Ste 1, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2379
#18. Este Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 156 E 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1520
#17. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6227 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7600
#16. Wild Mushroom
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: not available
- Address: 2711 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-3617
#15. Sicilia Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 35 W Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-2186
#14. Italian Village
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5370 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
#13. Free Wheeler's Gourmet Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2105
#12. Big Apple Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $
- Address: 2939 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-2138
#11. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1044 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2323
#10. Nuchs Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (70 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2819 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1852
#9. Pizzeria Limone
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 613 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2865
#8. Fireside on Regent
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 126 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1903
#7. Nomad Eatery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2110 W North Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84116-2913
#6. California Pizza Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 156 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145
#5. From Scratch
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 62 E Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-5268
#4. Maxwell's East Coast Eatery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 357 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-2710
#3. Rusted Sun Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2010 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115-2314
#2. The Pie Pizzeria - Takeout & Delivery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 275 S 1300 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2608
#1. Settebello Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (899 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 260 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1801
